Featured jobs: APRA AMCOS, Stay Gold Melbourne & TANORA

APRA AMCOS is an innovative organisation that is committed to extending their reach and expanding their breadth of music rights management. As they continue to grow, the Marketing, Communications and Events division is seeking a seasoned and highly skilled Public Relations & Communications Manager to join their team to manage publicity campaigns and external communications that further build APRA AMCOS’ profile, influence and support of its members. This is a permanent full time opportunity preferably in Sydney, however candidates from outside of Sydney will be considered. Reporting to the Senior Marketing Manager this role will work closely with multiple senior stakeholders to develop, strategise and activate end-to-end publicity campaigns that deliver strategic communication to APRA AMCOS members, key stakeholders in government and business, media, music industry, and, more broadly, the general public in a creative, clear, impactful and engaging way. If you have minimum 5 years’ experience in public relations and communications and have exceptional writing and editing skills with attention to detail then this could be the opportunity for you! Apply now!

Stay Gold Melbourne is one of Melbourne’s premier live music venues that opened its doors in late 2018. Nestled in the cultural heart of Brunswick, the venue boasts a capacity of 400 and has been graced by performances from renowned international and local artists. They are seeking a dynamic, experienced and well connected Venue Booker with a deep-rooted passion for music and a proven track record in the live music scene. The ideal candidate will possess exceptional organisational and communication skills and the ability to curate and execute both one-off and recurring events. Collaborating closely with venue managers, agents, artist managers, and national tour promoters, the Venue Booker will play a pivotal role in enhancing Stay Gold’s reputation as a leading live music destination in Melbourne. If you have demonstrable experience in venue or artist bookings and in-depth knowledge of the local and national live music industry this could be the perfect role for you. Apply now!

TANORA creates raffia lifestyle products for the discerning and refined shopper seeking sustainable alternatives. Their range includes accessories and homewares available both in-store and online, as well as through their network of 70 carefully selected stockists across Australia. TANORA is looking for a passionate Retail Assistant to join their Sydney team on a casual basis. In this role you will be responsible for: maintaining outstanding store condition and visual merchandising standards, recommend items that matches clients’ needs, packing of online orders and regular posting to Instagram and Pinterest. To be successful in this role you will be a reliable and approachable character. You will have good organisational skills and have strong experience using social media platforms. If this sounds like the role for you, apply now!