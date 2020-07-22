MGroup are on the hunt for a part time Executive Assistant to the CEO with exceptional attention to detail, integrity and a positive attitude. In this role your primary mission will be to provide best-in-class executive support which involves a wide variety of duties that are critical to ensuring smooth and seamless business processes. Daily responsibilities include calendar management, event coordination, agency prep, preparing electronic files over Powerpoint and Word Documents, office support and travel coordination. To be successful in this role you will need the ability to handle highly sensitive business and human resources communications, data and other information with confidentiality and discretion and be a top tier communicator. Read more and apply here!

Bear are looking for a full time Brand Manager (BYRON) to work closely with the founders to manage, refine and implement our wholesale / retail sales strategy. In this role you will drive wholesale performance and deliver sales growth with each current and prospective partner. You will also manage the acquisition of key partners as part of their strategy and support all partners with education, marketing and merchandising and become a trusted advisor to each partner as a source of scientific integrity in the beauty and wellness category. You will need to have exceptional attention to detail, strong verbal and clear written communication skills to be successful in this role. Read more and apply here.

Apra Amcos are hiring a full time Publisher Representitive (SYD/MELB) to manage the relationship between Music Publishers and APRA AMCOS. The core component of this role is to understand your publishers objectives and build strong relationships that allow you to influence at all levels, in order to provide a high level of service to our publisher members. To apply you will need 1 year in a similar role, excellent customer focus and music business experience. Read more and apply here!

Krystle Knight Jewelry are hiring a casual Dispatch Assistant (BYRON). Key responsibilities include picking & packing online customer orders & wholesale store orders, quality control of product coming in & out and assisting customers in their Byron store. To apply you will need a current drivers license and be available 2-3 days per week, including Monday + Wednesday. Read more here!

