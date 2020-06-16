Your Label is looking for a talented, creative casual Fashion Designer to help bring their client’s visions to life. This role has great potential for growth and can lead into a creative director role for the right person. The successful applicant will have experience in trend forecasting and creating seasonal ranges. To apply you must be experienced in Adobe Illustrator & Photoshop and sketching. Their offices are based in Melbourne but they are open to interstate applicants! Read more and apply here. Your Label are also hiring a Social Media Coordinator, read more here!

Arcaa Movement are seeking a part time Ecom & In Store Sales Assistant (BYRON). Duties include picking, packing and fulfilling orders, customer service for the online store, product inquiries, shipping, processing and communication with returns and exchanges. If you have experience in Shopify and ecom site management as well as the ability to prioritise and develop processes to do work efficiently and effectively they want to hear from you! The role is 4 hours per day, 3 days per week. Apply here.

Selph Health Studios are on the hunt for a part time Marketing and Social Media (SYD) candidate to further develop the brand, create new and foster current partnerships, and manage their social media channels and strategy. To apply you must have strong visual aesthetic that correlates with the Selph image as well as strong copywriting skills. Benefits. of the role include complementary yoga and pilates unlimited membership at Selph and discounted/complimentary treatments from practitioners. Read more here!

