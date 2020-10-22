UMM is on the hunt for a passionate full-time Social Media Coordinator (SYD) to work intrinsically with the Social + Content team on multiple briefs that consistently push creativity and innovation. Key responsibilities include creating content plans + scheduling social content, assisting in Social Media Advertising implementation and social media campaign ideation. To apply you will need a [assion for social media and content, be both analytical + creative and have great communication and writing skills. Read more and apply here.

Positive Feedback are a communications and creative partnerships agency specialising in music and culture. They are seeking a full-time Publicist (SYD/MELB/BRIS) to account manage publicity, radio, communications and creative clients for national and international artists, brands and projects. In this role you will strategise and run music-focused publicity projects across traditional, new, and undiscovered platforms including but not limited to triple j, alternative radio, online and print press TV and DSPs, with a focus on developing the profile of your client in an authentic, creative way. To apply you should have 2 years’ experience in PR and be creative, collaborative, strategic, positive, organised and enjoy being part of a small team – as well as the changing possibilities of the industry. Read more and apply here!

Walnut Melbourne is a well-known Australian brand specialising in women’s & kid’s footwear and baby apparel based in Richmond, VIC. They are hiring a dedicated and enthusiastic full-time Digital Marketing Specialist (MELB) with a strong understanding of sales funnels and awesome lead gen abilities. This role requires the ability to work well within a fast-paced, fun small team environment. In this role, your responsibilities are to optimise and improve Walnuts marketing campaigns, plan and execute digital marketing strategy and drive traffic, engagement & sales. The successful candidate will have a strong understanding of SEO best practice, exceptional data and analytical skills and ability to report effectively to create actionable insights. Read more and apply here.

Von-Routte is a privately-owned Australian fashion label that designs timeless and refined sneakers for Men and Women. They are seeking a Fashion Retail Assistant (SYD) to join their team on a full-time basis. The successful candidate will have excellent customer service skills, able to identify customer needs, and tailor solutions. Read more and apply here.

Hero Packaging is one of the world’s first compostable packaging companies. They are hiring a casual Purchasing Coordinator (SYD) to be responsible for the ongoing purchasing of stock, finding new innovative sustainable packaging products around the world and coordinating with our warehouses globally. To apply you will need experience in purchasing or stock management and strong organisational skills. Read more and apply here.

Edwards & Co are looking for a full-time Videographer & Content Producer (SYD) who knows how to capture the right visuals and can independently produce stunning videos to be used across our website and social media platforms. In their role you will help develop daily social media content, update product photography and banners for our website, and most importantly create engaging videos that will help educate and drive online sales. To apply you will need 2+ years experience in a similar role within eCommerce or Beauty/Hair. Read more and apply here!

Seven Network are seeking a casual Ingest Operator (SYD), based at Eveleigh. This position offers the chance to get a foot in the door of Seven’s award winning creative team. Seven Creative is responsible for promoting all prime-time content for the Network. This role works closely with the creatives, helping chase down and ingest all the footage required. You’ll get to see how the creative process unfolds. To apply you should have exceptional attention to detail and the ability to work in a team environment. Read more and apply here!

Beautopia Hair are seeking an E-commerce Assistant (SYD) to assist us with certain online administrative tasks. Key duties include collate all product information and assets into a product database, upload missing product information onto the websites and upload missing barcodes and SKUs. This is a 3-month contract, 5 days per week. Read more and apply here.

