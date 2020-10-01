Zanerobe is a global men’s streetwear label plus fledgling men’s and women’s athletic brand. They are looking for a full-time Product Development / Production Manager (SYD) to join their team.In this role, you will be responsible for grading and fit improvements across men’s and women’s apparel, Oon-time sampling at 100% accuracy, assisting designers with construction, fabric, wash, finishing, packaging improvements, and communicating daily with overseas suppliers to ensure timely and accurate product development.To apply, you must be proficient in Adobe software including Illustrator, Office 365 including excel, inventory management systems such as CIN7. Read more and apply here!
Pierre Winter Fine Jewels are searching for a casual Digital Content Coordinator (SYD) to lead and manage their online store for 1-3 days per week (with the opportunity to enter a full-time position).The successful candidate will work across all aspects of eCommerce operations with their Paddington-based team. Inthis role, your key responsibilities will include the creation of website assets with images and descriptions, Some social media and marketing, Advanced graphic design background, and creating EDM campaigns on MailChimp and Omnisend. The ideal applicant will have strong interpersonal skills, self-determination, and the ability to work both autonomously. To apply you must have experience in a similar role, photography and lighting skills, and proficiency using Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, etc). Read more and apply here!
Schwartz Media is looking for a Summer Editor to anchor its summer newsletters, writing sharp analysis and unique columns. This job involves writing and editing, and the successful candidate will deliver copy that is clean and insightful. They will be driven, self-motivated and able to work independently. This is a part-time four-week contract position. The job starts in mid-December and is a work-from-home position. Read more and apply here!
The Branding Lab is a collaborative branding agency that strategizes and creates holistic experiences between brands and their audience. They are seeking a part-time Creative Strategist (SYD) to work with the Brand Strategist to brainstorm creative strategy and lead the design team in the concept stages. The role is highly creative and you will be leading creative ideation and creative concepting off the back of your strategy. This is a part-time role beginning at 3-4 days a week. To apply you must have an in-depth understanding of branding and design is a must and great communication skills with the ability to present design concepts to clients. Read more and apply here!
Brand Assembly are the company behind two fast-growing homewares brands, Milk & Sugar and Evergreen Collective. They are seeking an experienced Digital Marketing & eCommerce Manager (MELB) to lead Brand Assembly’s national and international eCommerce sales growth. You will be a strategic and technical, with the skills to grow and enhance our online presence, revenue, traffic, user experience, conversion rate and AOV. To apply you must have 3+ years experience in the eCommerce and digital marketing space. Read more and apply here!
Online Marketing Gurus are a rapidly growing digital marketing agency. They are looking for someone to join their Sales Business Development team in Sydney on a full-time basis. In this role, your key responsibilities include having always on “hunter” personality, consistently cold calling or cold emailing across small business & enterprises and conduct high volume prospecting (telemarketing) to generate qualified leads (between 40 and 60 calls per day), as well as high volume cold emails. Read more and applyhere!
