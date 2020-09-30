Start in Recruitment helps young professionals find the perfect recruitment agency to start their career. They are looking for a full-time Trainee Recruitment Consultant (SYD) to join their team. This is a varied role which includes some sales and a touch of marketing, account management and a lot of calls. The successful candidate will be recruiting into the health industry – think nurses, doctors, aged care workers but also radiologists, physios, and all the people behind the scenes that help the healthcare industry function! To apply you should have some experience in customer service or worked in a client-facing role. You will be a problem solver at heart. Having worked to KPI’s or coming from a business background is highly advantageous too. Start in Recruitment offers a generous base salary + commission, career development and international (domestic for now) travel for work and play. Read more and apply for this excellent opportunity here!

Ven Creative are a dynamic group of developers, designers, and marketers creating beautifully engaging digital experiences and websites for a diverse client base in Australia and around the world. They are looking for a full-time Graphic and Web Designer (MELB) to join their team. The successful candidate will be someone who can come up with great creative ideas for their clients and participate with the team to find the best solution using all of the tools at the agency’s disposal. This is a varied role, you will be responsible for attending client meetings, understanding the client brief, and being able to create designs that suit the brief aesthetically as well as designing logos to a high standard. To apply you should have at least two years of experience completing paid client work with a broad knowledge of a range of platforms, as well as a good history of designing websites. Read more and apply here!

BornBred Talent is one of Australia’s largest influencer marketing agencies bringing together talent and brands through strategic partnerships, with offices in Sydney and NZ. They are currently on the hunt for an experienced full-time Senior Account Executive (SYD) to join the team and be responsible for building and managing relationships with Influencers and brands from around Australia and New Zealand In this role, you will be responsible for overseeing social influencer campaigns for brands. Your role includes identifying new clients, pitching on campaigns, execution of campaigns, social media monitoring, and reporting. You will also be responsible for supporting, managing and liaising with clients and influencers to help to deliver quality campaigns on time and within budget. You will be the middle man between the influencer and the brand. To apply you should have at least 5 years of industry related experience. Read more and apply here!

Holly Lee Lu are a company that specialises in social media management and campaign management. They are currently seeking a casual superstar Social Administrator (SYD) to join their team. This role is a contract role that will grow as time goes on. The right candidate will be someone that has some experience in social media management and is comfortable contacting brands and influencers. This role includes: engagement with followers on personal instagram and clients profiles, contacting influencers about client products, contacting potential new clients and management of inbox and drafting of quotes. This role will start out at 8-10 hours a fortnight. Read more and apply here!

Ingrooves Music are a part of Universal Music Group. They are currently hiring a Manager, Label & Business Development (SYD) to focus on developing Ingrooves’ business, working across existing label partners, new business targets and opportunities, and key specialist digital account relationships. This position will manage the day to day activities for a roster of distributed labels, working alongside label partners to develop artists and promote distributed music and video content. The successful candidate will have a strong interest and knowledge of independent music and culture with a passion for label and artist development. To apply, you must be passionate about music and have experience within a label, distribution, DSP or management company working with labels, managers and artists, preferred. Read more and apply here!

Online Marketing Gurus is a rapidly growing digital marketing agency. They are hiring a full-time Account Manager to be the first point of contact for clients and provide customer service within your assigned portfolio. In this role, you will also develop and grow relationships with all client stakeholders, maintain client satisfaction via service levels and anticipating customer needs. On-board new clients, present company documentation for client onboarding and reporting. To apply, you must have experience in Account Management, Client Services/Client Management in the digital marketing space (Agency experience preferred). Read more and apply here.

