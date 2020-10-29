Ten Pieces Of Eight are on the hunt for a Content Writer (SYD) to produce creative and factual written content that naturally aligns with their brand image and adds to their existing enthusiasm and passion. In this role, your key responsibilities will include weekly blog writing, social captions, product descriptions and creative website written content. To apply you will need technical writing skills (Product descriptions and documents) and around 1 year of experience in a similar role. Ten Pieces of Eight are a fun team environment with team bonding events regularly. Read more and apply here!

The Photo Studio Australia is looking for Photographer Assistants (MELB) to be apart of our Melbourne studio. This will be a great position for anyone who is passionate about fashion/portrait photography and wants to get hands-on studio experience working in a dynamic, fun-filled environment. You should be punctual, friendly, hardworking and have a positive work ethic. Key responsibilities include assisting photographers in the studio, setting up lights and equipment, maintaining studio & equipment and assisting in image uploading and backups. This internship is unpaid and requires 1 to 2 days a week for a length of three months. Days worked are fairly flexible but our days of business are Wednesday to Sunday. Read more and apply here!

Electric Collective are a colourful, diverse and passionate PR agency, driven by the success for their clients, their team and their community networks. They are currently on the hunt for a full-time Account Coordinator (SYD) to join their Lifestyle Division, in a newly created role. In this role, you will work across a covetable roster of clients within hospitality, travel, music and art. You will assist in all aspects of the management of clients accounts and will work efficiently to fulfil required media and client support activities. The ideal candidate will have one to two years PR experience. They are looking for someone who is passionate about PR, passionate about culture, colour, nightlife and making a change. Read more and apply for this exciting role here!

Want more?

The Green Fund is a cannabis-centric media and investment publishing house looking for a passionate Media Intern to join their tight-knit team and learn the ropes of the growing global cannabis industry, as well as covering the intricacies of the plant. Your job role will cover many aspects of working for a media company, from Press Releases to Social Media. The role will provide invaluable insights into how a media house operates, the ability to work with Australia’s leading cannabis website, and a chance to jump in on the growing cannabis craze. And best of all, you can work from home. To apply you must be a competent write and have a passion/willingness to learn about cannabis. Read more and apply here!

Junkee Media are seeking a Social Media Content Strategist (SYD) to join their team. In this newly appointed role, you will work across our agency clients, acting as the social media guardian, responsible for setting content best-practices, generating new ideas and implementing them alongside our account service and production teams. As someone who understands paid media objectives, audience funnels, formats and ad placements across all social media platforms, you’re able to lean-in and help guide the approach and the creative executions to ensure we meet our overarching campaign goals. To apply you will need a minimum 2 years’ experience across social media channels, with exposure to creative, production and insights. Read more and apply here!

Nathan Agency is a content production and marketing agency with a focus on construction. They are looking for a professional and dedicated Videographer (SYD) to join their tight-knit team. The day to day role involves meeting clients on-site to capture concrete pours, residential renovations, luxury builds, interviews and more. You will work closely with our marketing and editing teams to produce content to help build our clients profiles. You will be trusted with company-supplied equipment to capture our clients’ brief. Owning a vehicle and having a licence is required for this role as you will often be moving from one site to the next. To apply you must be knowledgeable in the Sony mirrorless Camera (Alpha Series) ecosystem and have 2+ years experience in videography. Read more and apply here!

