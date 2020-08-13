Search It Local helps build better businesses. They do this by developing and optimising systems to automate marketing and sales. are on the hunt for a full time phone based Sales Representitive (SYD). In this role you will talk to clients about sales, conversion methods, marketing, pricing structure, and all kinds of strategies to grow their business. You won’t need a tonne of experiece for this role you just need to put in effort, dedication and have the right attitude. If you want to work with a young, enegetic team, enjoy work drinks and can bring some fresh competition to the pong table, they want to hear from you! Read more and apply here!

Left Field Communications is one of Australia’s longest-standing specialists in communications and public relations for the property, development and construction industry. They are looking for a driven, talented, keen Communications Account Coordinator (SYD) to join the team. In this role you will work closely with each member to help plan and execute marketing and communication strategies for their clients, Provide accurate research and Create a range of content pieces including social media posts through to media releases. To apply you should have strong interpersonal skills and a degree in marketing or communications in preferable. Read more and apply here!

Hello Molly are seeking a part time Studio Photographer & Videographer (SYD). Your weekly responsibilities in house studio photography are including but not limited to weekly products and flatlays, Retouching, editing, and cropping, Filming for behind-the-scenes and campaign videos. Ideally you will have 2+ years experience in eCommerce or Fast Fashion and Studio photography and lighting skills and knowledge. If you are a team player with a positive and proactive attitude, they want to hear from you. Read more and apply here!

Pinot & Picasso is Australia’s #1 Paint & Sip Franchise specialising in casual art lessons with a boozy twist. They are hiring a full time Senior Digital Marketing Manager (SYD) to lead and manage the end to end marketing of the business, including strategy and execution of SEO, Google Ads, organic social, paid social and email marketing. To apply you should have 5+ years digital marketing experience. Read more here.

Runaway The Label are seeking a full time Wholesale Sales Representitive (SYD) to be responsible for account Management of their wholesale customers from prospecting to after purchase care. To apply you should have prior experience of 1 years in a similar sales role. Read more here!

The M Agency are hiring two full time Social Executives (SYD & AUCKLAND) to work on both paid and social campaigns. Responsibilities include developing tailored advertising campaigns for a high volume of campaigns and working with the creative and content teams to develop content that is clever, engaging and delivers the best outcomes. To apply you will need to have excellent communication skills, a positive can-do attitude, the ability to solve problems. Read more here!

Beyond Points are seeking a Facebook Media Buyer (SYD) to build, manage, and troubleshoot Facebook ad campaigns for their customers. You’ll also be managing the infrastructure that powers those ads (audiences, custom conversions, catalogues, etc.). You will work closely with our Founders and be a key player in executing strategy. Read more and apply here.

Precision MGMT look after a range of models, influencers, creatives and talent. They are on the hunt for a Junior Agent (SYD) who loves a fast paced environment with exceptional attention to detail. You have a “no job too big or small” attitude with confidence to give anything a go. To apply you should have 1-2+ years experience at a fashion/lifestyle brand or at a marketing /talent /communications agency. Read more here!

Tulu (Formerly Wipehero) are hiring a Full Stack Developer (SYD/MELB/BRIS) to help them in building the future of workforce auditing and supervision. You will be working with designers, product managers, and peers to build components and related applications to enhance their platform capabilities. To apply you will need 4+ years of professional software development expertise with the following technologies: React, Angular, Node JS and PostgreSQL. Read more here!

Squad Ink is a creative studio shaping successful forward-thinking food and beverage, venue and wellness brands in Australia. They are hiring a Mid-Weight Designer (SYD) primarily focused in brand and packaging design for start-up to large businesses in the premium lifestyle sector. To apply you will need a minimum of 4 years working as a designer in a design studio/agency with expertise in brand identity and packaging design. Read more here!

