FAITHFULL THE BRAND is looking for a full-time Marketing Manager (SYD) with an in-depth understanding of who the Faithfull girl is, someone who is hands on, is a team player and has experience in the Australian and International fashion industry. The ideal candidate will have excellent communication and writing skills, they will be well connected and have a wealth of knowledge in developing traditional marketing, digital marketing and PR strategies that both support sales growth and increase brand awareness. Key responsibilities include manage their internal PR outreach, influencer marketing and copy writing. Applicants must have a minimum of 5 year experience, preferably with a diploma in a relevant field, an optimistic and hard-working attitude, and a passion for the fashion industry. Read more and apply for this fantastic opportunity here!

Adhesive is an award-winning, independent communications agency (PR, Social, Experiential, Content) with offices in Sydney and Auckland. on the hunt for a switched-on, energetic and enthusiastic Public Relations Account Coordinator (SYD) to join the team. Key responsibilities include daily media monitoring, coverage tracking and analysis, working with teams to ideate relevant story angles we can pitch to media and research, from identifying relevant influencers, media or suppliers and product for media kits, providing costs and rationale. The successful candidate will be a persuasive communicator with outstanding written communication skills, and a nimble operator who is creative and solutions-focused. his is an entry level opportunity that would suit a recent university graduate, or someone with industry experience gained through past internships. Read more and apply here!

Whispr Communications are a communications agency supporting brands in the premium design, interiors and lifestyle space. They are on the hunt for a full-time PR and Communications Coordinator (SYD) to join their team. This is an entry-level opportunity that would suit a recent university graduate, or someone with industry experience gained through past internships – looking to continue in communications. To apply you must have the ability to show initiative and to get in and get the job done and office experience and a large dose of common sense. Read more and apply here!

Avenue The Label are seeking a casual Sales & Marketing Manager (SYD) to join their team 2 days per week. Working closely alongside the Co-Founders, this diverse role covers customer service, stock management, wholesale and admin. It also involves vital marketing related tasks such as social media content creation, assisting with photoshoots, working with influencers and creating EDM’s. To apply, you must have demonstrated experience (1-2 years) in a similar role (sales, marketing or preferably both) and Photoshop, Canva and Klaviyo skills. Read more and apply here!

Moskos Communications is a boutique communications and branding agency with a growing list of reputable beauty, health and lifestyle clients. They are seeking a part-time Senior Account Manager (SYD) to join their team. Reporting to the Account Director, you will be responsible for day-to-day management of accounts across a portfolio of exciting brands within the lifestyle & beauty space. This role requires someone who is comfortable in a fast-paced environment, is organised, proactive and has exceptional writing skills. In this role, you will build and maintain strong relationships and high levels of contact with relevant media and direct and manage day-to-day client requirements. If you love a challenge, have a ‘can do’ attitude, are able to work in a fast-paced environment apply here!