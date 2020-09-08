Search It Local helps build better businesses by developing and optimising systems to automate marketing and sales. Their clients range from small local businesses just getting online to national giants looking to dominate their market. They are seeking a full time Sales Representative (SYD) to join their team. This is a completely phone-based sales role that helps take businesses from their current state to their desired state. This means talking to business owners about sales, conversion methods, marketing, and all kinds of strategies to grow their business. Search It Local know it’s not all about your resume, more about you as a person. To thrive in this role you should be a team player who can achieve targets and KPIs and have impeccable verbal skills. Most importantly you are motivated and looking to kick start you careers. Read more and apply for this exciting role here!

Cali Press are on the hunt for full time Cafe Managers (SYD) for Mosman or Randwick. In this role you will manage, lead and inspire your team, provide fast service across barista role and all rounder tasks with the ability to have fun while working hard and meet store KPIs. To apply you must have a minimum of 2 years previous experience as a store manager and ofcourse have a passion for coffee and food. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment, are ready to lead an amazing team of go-getters, and have an unbridled love for all things health, coffee, and customer service then read more and apply here!

Jasmine and Will, an Australian luxury sleepwear brand, are seeking a part-time Design and Production Manager (SYD/BRIS) in a unique role that requires creative direction, application of technical garment skills, production and logistics management. You will work alongside the firector with opportunity to grow into a full-time placement. This role is a varied one, duties include Product Design, Sampling, Coordinating and Supplier Communication. To apply you should have previous experience in a design role including CAD design and creative input to seasonal collections. Read more and apply here.

