etc etc Music is looking for a Label & Marketing Coordinator (SYD) to work on their outstanding roster which includes PNAU, FISHER, CLYPSO, George Maple and Kilter, as well as some of the countries most promising emerging artists across the indie-electronic spectrum. As an integral member of the team, the role will report to the GM of the label. Responsibilities of the role include coordinating the overall label schedule, planning and coordinating all assets and releases, label channel management across social media, YouTube, website, and newsletter. To apply you should have a demonstrated experience operating within a similar field and an in depth knowledge of current international and domestic new music and trends. Read more and apply here

HR4U is a recruitment agency hiring on behalf of their client, a performance-focused agency with a service first approach to business. Their primary business is developing and executing custom digital solutions.

They are hiring a Digital Account Executive (MELB). Key responsibilities of the role include client communication, measuring and communicating ROI on campaigns across Google, Facebook and LinkedIn, ongoing Google and Facebook campaign optimisation reviews and Google and Facebook campaign writing (and builds after training is completed).

To apply you should be a fast learner with 1-2 years of marketing and client management experience. and 1+ years of digital experience, including SEM. Generous salary. Read more and apply here!

Search It Local helps build better businesses. This includes developing and optimising systems to automate marketing and sales. Our clients range from small local businesses just getting online to national giants looking to dominate their market.

They are hiring a full-time Sales Representative (SYD) to join their expanding team. This is a completely phone-based sales role that helps take businesses from their current state to their desired state. This means talking to business owners about sales, conversion methods, marketing, and all kinds of strategies to grow their business.

They have all the support and training systems in place to make sure you reach your goals, but ultimately your success depends on your effort, dedication and attitude. You decide how much you want to accomplish. Read more and apply here!

ID Collective are seeking a PR Account Director / Event Manager (SYD/MELB). To be successful in this role it is imperative that you demonstrate proven experience and success in both the PR and Event Management space. You are confident when working across multiple clients at any one time and have a minimum 7+ year’s experience, ideally in an agency environment. Read more and apply here!

Do you have a passion for playing music and a desire to share your enthusiasm with others? Do you also have a good understanding of the piano, guitar and drum market segments? Roland Australia are on the hunt for a Store Product Specialist (SYD). Your job is to manage the Roland Store retail environment where you can take someone’s aspirations and turn them into reality by showing them the benefits of Roland and BOSS instruments and equipment. To apply you will need previous sales experience, ideally in a retail environment. and the confidence and organisational skills to manage all aspects of a busy retail environment, including customer service, merchandising, inventory management and reporting. Read more and apply here!

The Aje Merchandising Team is looking for an enthusiastic experienced Buyers Assistant (SYD) to join them in their collaborative and creative design space in Paddington, Sydney. The role of the Buying Assistant is to provide analytical, operational and administrative support to the merchandise department and other departments of the business. You will assist the Merchandising department align with the strategy and with the overall goal of maximising sales and gross profit for Aje. To apply you should have a very strong attention to detail, with the expectation to identify and rectify errors and risk. Read more and apply here!

