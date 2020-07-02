Pedestrian Group is on the hunt for a full time Senior Audience Growth & Insights Manager (SYD) to join our fast-paced, creative editorial team. This senior role requires a data-obsessed problem-solver who won’t break a sweat driving audience growth across our six industry-leading websites – PEDESTRIAN.TV, Business Insider, POPSUGAR, Gizmodo, Kotaku & Lifehacker – using data to analyse trends and iterate strategy.

Part of your job is to ensure the business (primarily editorial but also commercial) has a strong and clear understanding of the Pedestrian Group audiences at all times, bringing with them an expert knowledge of the best tools and analytics to help editorial make informed content choices. To apply you should have at least 3 years in a similar role, a very strong knowledge of all commonly-used data and analytics tools and an obsessive love of all things data and audience hacking. Read more about the role and apply here!

Industrie Clothing are seeking a Head Of E-Commerce (SYD) to play a key role in driving quality digital channel performance that will lead to exceptional brand and commercial outcomes. In this role you will; Build on the eCommerce and Digital marketing & promotional strategic plans for INDUSTRIE and Indie Kids in line with overall business goals, Partner with GM to set annual Digital sales and expense budgets and Drive the development, performance and profitability of the INDUSTRIE and Indie Kids website. To apply you will need at leave 5 years’ experience managing digital platforms in a Retail environment and experience creating innovative digital and ecommerce strategy & solutions. Apply here!

Rumble Studios are hiring a full time junior to mid Sound Designer (SYD) to work on sound design & daily assisting of their senior so.und designers. Your other responsibilities include file management, session prep and preliminary tracklay, production music searches and technical problem solving. The successful candidate will be proficient in ProTools, have anenergetic and positive attitude and work well under pressure. If this sounds like you, apply here!

KlaraLinks are hiring a full time Sales Rep (MELB) to contact potential customers contacts in order to set up an appointment for the business development managers to attend. The role includes B2B sales and/or appointment setting. Your role will be primarily phone-based and occasionally you may be required to attend trade shows and industry events to promote and educate. Read more here.

Horgans are seeking a part time Content, Communications and Digital Coordinator (SYD) to work across both PR and marketing functions. Experience in digital marketing is required including EDM’s and uploading content on to websites with ongoing updates & maintenance. Read more here.

