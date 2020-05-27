Here at Pedestrian Group, we are hiring a full time Head of Editorial – Business Insider, Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku (SYD). Reporting directly to the Publisher, this senior management role will be responsible for continuing our exciting growth trajectory across all four sites, acting as their brand custodian and ultimate cheerleader. The ideal candidate will have exceptional editorial judgement across a wide range of topic areas – particularly general interest news, consumer business, technology, lifestyle and culture – a deep understanding of audience acquisition and a hunger to break stories, ideas and rules in a fast-paced media environment. Read more about this exciting opportunity here!

Mgroup is a creative agency based in Sydney. They are hiring part time Graphic Designers (SYD / MELB / BRIS / PER) to interpret design briefs from the creative / art directors and their clients. They want someone to work diligently to produce polished finished art materials, for print and digital. To apply you should have an ability to interpret briefs, decipher brand personalities, develop solid creative strategies and have expert competency in the Adobe Creative Suite programs Apply here!

SENSO is looking for hard working & enthusiastic interns with a great work ethic & attention to detail to help out in their busy Surry Hills head office. The role would be highly multifaceted and an opportunity to be apart of all aspects of the day-to-day operations of a fashion label. You will learn thing such as how to use/maintain internal systems/programs as well as stocktaking and learning how to update our website. Must be available 2 days per week. Apply here!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.