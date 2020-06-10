Here at Pedestrian Group, we are hiring a full time Head of Editorial – Business Insider, Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku (SYD). Reporting directly to the Publisher, this senior management role will be responsible for continuing our exciting growth trajectory across all four sites, acting as their brand custodian and ultimate cheerleader. The ideal candidate will have exceptional editorial judgement across a wide range of topic areas – particularly general interest news, consumer business, technology, lifestyle and culture – a deep understanding of audience acquisition and a hunger to break stories, ideas and rules in a fast-paced media environment. Read more about this exciting opportunity here!

Culture Digital Agency are looking for a full time Digital Advertising Manager (MELB) to design and create advertising material, write advertising copy, report on data and more. To apply you must have photoshop and writing skills. If you want to work with some of Australia’s fastest-growing fashion labels in a progressive, diverse and forward-minded business culture, apply here!

Five At Heart change how people move by creating the best bike parking and change rooms the world over. Their products are designed by riders for riders with a goal of making it easier for everyone to get on their bike and feel five at heart again. They are hiring a Chief Marketing Officer (SYD), Senior Design Manager (SYD) and a Digital Project Manager (SYD) to join their fast growing team. Read more and apply by clicking on the links!

