Pedestrian Group (Winner – Publishing Company of the Year, Mumbrella Publish Awards 2021) is Australia’s leading youth-centred publisher. We reach a unique audience of more than 4.16 million Aussies per month. We are home to , VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Lifehacker Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Kotaku Australia and Openair Cinemas.

We bring young Aussies the stories they want across all of their interests – from culture to tech, business to gaming, fashion to entertainment, politics to lifestyle.

And we create innovative solutions for clients that they won’t get anywhere else.

We have amazing career opportunities available within our Editorial team, with the opportunity for the successful candidates to join our talented, fearless, hungry and real team in Sydney or Melbourne!



The current opportunities include:

Deputy Editor

Reporting to, and working with, the Head of Editorial, this person will be a media industry obsessive who understands the Australian news cycle, knows how to cover important, delicate topics that spark national conversations, and has innovative ideas on how to tell stories in new and impactful ways. If you’re the kind of person who gets just as big a thrill out of watching traffic data as they do chasing a breaking news story, then we want you. The successful candidate will be comfortable leading and mentoring a team of young writers in the early stages of their careers, managing their day-to-day workload, and assigning, editing, and approving stories from conception to execution. You’ll also have top class writing skills yourself, and will understand and be able to execute the tone, injecting your sense of humour where appropriate.

Senior News Reporter

Reporting to the Head of Editorial, the Senior News Reporter will be responsible for helping to set the tone of PTV’s hard news coverage, including covering breaking political and nationally significant news stories, assisting in directing coverage of large scale events (such as Australia Day and Black Lives Matter protests), hunting down original stories that go underreported and are worthy of broad-scale attention, and pitching and crafting strong, opinion-based content that drives and extends national conversations. They will have a Boots On The Ground mentality and a passion for delivering ethical reporting that is fast, informative, and factual. The successful person will be a news obsessive who can sniff out stories and write confidently about a range of topics, including politics, internet culture, social issues and more.

Writer – Kotaku Australia

Kotaku Australia is the local edition of the global juggernaut of the same name, and we see games differently. We’re looking for someone who can think outside the box when it comes to games and gaming culture. While gaming knowledge is a must, knowledge about the rest of the world – and gaming’s place within it – is just as important. Even if you don’t know the latest influencer or viral game, you have the drive to find out more. Reporting directly to the Head of Editorial and working closely with the Editor, this hands-on role is suited to someone who lives and breathes the dynamism of the gaming world and all its adjacent industries, tapping into the fandom and associated cultures to tell stories not just about games, but what people are doing with them.

Writer – Gizmodo Australia

Gizmodo Australia is the local outpost of the global juggernaut of the same name, delivering the news of tomorrow today, from the latest tech products, consumer news and reviews, to online trends, science and pop culture. Reporting directly to the Head of Editorial and working closely with the Editor, this hands-on role is ideally suited to someone with an interest in technology, internet trends and pop culture, has an obsession with sniffing out a good story and a talent for writing in a colloquial (often humorous) tone. This is an excellent opportunity for a hungry writer or digital producer with at least 1 years experience in a newsroom who is ready for the next challenge in their career.

Native Content Writer

Reporting directly to the Head of Editorial – Native and E-Commerce, our dream candidate is a skilled writer who is creative, organised and able to balance client objectives with our publications’ integrity and varied tones of voice. We work with a broad scope of brands including Amazon, Disney, Telstra, Bumble, Tourism NZ, Commbank and more, meaning each day you’ll be covering a completely different passion point for a completely different client, publication and audience. As a gatekeeper of editorial integrity across our publications, it’s important that you’re able to whip out clever solutions for our clients and publications alike, and work collaboratively with our Creative Projects, Partnerships and Editorial teams on a daily basis.

Native Content Editor

Reporting directly to the Head of Editorial – Native and E-Commerce, our dream candidate will produce native content, including everything from news announcements to social posts and longer-form lifestyle, technology and culture content – across any and all Pedestrian Group sites. You will brainstorm editorial angles with our Partnerships team in response to a client’s brief on a daily basis and work collaboratively with our Creative Projects team to deliver best-in-class native content while meeting client needs. It’s important that you’re ableto work collaboratively with our site editors to ensure all native content is reflective of the overall editorial strategy and it’s different audiences.

E-Commerce Writer – Part Time

Reporting directly to the Head of Editorial – Native and E-Commerce, our dream candidate is a skilled writer who is adept at adapting their tone to suit different brand voices and audience interests, and has a deep knowledge of brands, retailers, and products. You don’t need to be an expert in every category (i.e. tech, style, home, health) but you should be passionate about some and willing to research and learn about others on a daily basis. Success in this role is measured by the ability to drive revenue through commercial content that’s as at home on our sites as unbranded content, and by efficiently prioritising and executing everything from deal posts and product roundups to how-to guides and reviews.

We can offer you the chance to work with a talented team, in a dynamic working environment where you’ll have the opportunity to grow your skills and career with one of Australia’s fastest growing digital media companies.

We believe in fearlessness and unfiltered creativity in everything we do!

