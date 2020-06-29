Kolbalt Music are currently hiring a full time Assistant Copy Writer (SYD). Reporting to the Managing Director in Sydney as well as the Copyright Manager based in London, you will act as the liaison between the UK departments and Kobalt’s network of publishers in Australia and help bridge any knowledge gaps regarding APRA AMCOS, copyright, licensing, and other areas of the music industry. Your responsibilities will include assistimng the team administering Kobalt’s catalogue in Aus & NZ, liaising between the UK-based and Aus Copyright teams, building fruitful relationships with APRA AMCOS and other Australian-based music publishers and providing support for handling work/agreement registrations, queries and disputes with APRA AMCOS. To apply you should have previous admin and copyright experience in a similar role, database management and excellent communication skills. Read more and apply here!

The Township are seeking a full time Digital Marketing Executive (MELB) to manage a variety of paid media campaigns and advertising channels. Your responsibilities will include: Digital Campaigns (planning, documentation and implementation of performance marketing strategies, communication & advising clients on optimisation of budgets and channels for best performance), using digital tools (such as Social, Google Ads, Affiliate etc), reporting and budget managemenet. To apply you should have a track record of managing multi-channel campaigns and accounts and at least 1-3 years experience in a digital marketing / media environment. Read more and apply here!

Yellow Canary are on the hunt for a full time Customer Experience Executive (SYD) with an option to work remotely from anywhere within Australia! This is a unique opportunity to gain exposure to every commercial aspect of a reg tech startup. Think sales, corporate development, customer experience and more. The role is client and partner facing, so they are looking for folks with excellent written and verbal communication skills and advanced proficiency with PowerPoint. Doesn’t matter what you studied, or if you graduated – they just want someone smart and eager to learn. Apply here!

