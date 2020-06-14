Engaged Creative is a creative marketing studio that specialise in working with brands within the wedding industry. They are hiring both a mid-level part time Graphic Designer (SYD) to carry out briefs and deliver brand identity projects autonomously from beginning to end. The are also hiring a part time Content Marketing Coordinator (SYD) to plan and create content calendars for clients across social media channels. Click the links to read more and apply!

Pep Creative are seeking a full time Account Manager – Social Media (MELB) who specialises in all things social, content creation and ideation. In this role you will be the touch point for all clients (in tandem with their Director) on all day-to-day operations as well as develop social media strategies and create clear plans to achieve client business goals. To apply you will need 3+ years of in-agency experience, managing at least 5+ clients at once across fashion, beauty, health or wellness. If this sounds like you, apply here!

Bookwell are a a two-sided online marketplace: on one side a business solution for beauty, health and wellness venues to manage their clients and business (think calendar, reporting and SMS marketing). On the other side an online booking website for customers wanting to book appointments in real-time. They are on the hunt for a part time Customer Support Coordinator (MELB) to provide inbound/outbound support for their customers, billing processing & enquiries, ongoing quality assurance and ad hoc tasks. If you are an energetic communicator and natural problem solver, they want to hear from you! Apply here.

