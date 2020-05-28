iD Collective are on the hunt for a part time Graphic Designer (MELB) to be responsible for responding to client briefs, pushing boundaries in creative design and conceptualising and developing new creative ideas. To apply you should have advanced knowledge of Adobe suite and strong knowledge of design fundamentals. If. you want to work alongside a creative bunch of individuals and have the opportunity to express your creativity and execute forward-thinking ideas, apply here!

CBUS are seeking a casual Social and Content Specialist (MELB) to be responsible for developing the social channels to support brand engagement, acquisition, retention and other business initiatives. The role also encompasses content ideation, editing and copywriting across all platforms (website, mobile apps, social, advertising and email). The successful candidate will have demonstrated hands-on experience in social media management, copywriting, content creation and writing effective briefs in order to achieve business objectives. Apply here!

Pep Creative are an Ideation and Content agency who specialise in social media. They are hiring a casual Facebook Ads Manager Specialist (MELB) to work across their fashion, beauty and lifestyle clients with key duties and responsibilities including: Strategising, executing, and manage a portfolio of client Facebook ad campaigns and developing marketing strategies and creating clear plans to achieve client business goals. The successful candidate will have 2+ years of paid Facebook advertising experience and a strong understanding of marketing principals. Read more here!