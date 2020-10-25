Ripe Studios is a leader in high-end Fashion, Advertising, and E-Commerce imagery. Based in Richmond, their well appointed studio serves the most quintessential clientele and outputs the highest standard in product. They are currently seeking a Senior Photo Retoucher (MELB) to join their creative team. To thrive in this role you will need to a master of Adobe Suite, good communication skills, and be ready to move through a large volume of images. Most of all you will need to be a great person – just really nice, friendly and enjoy working with an awesome team. Read more and apply here!

Lush are on the hunt for a Brand Coordinator (SYD) to join their communications team. This role plays a key part in supporting the PR team and wider Brand Communications team to grow and drive brand awareness. The Brand Coordinator will introduce the LUSH story, products and values to new audiences, coordinate content creation and events, deliver timely and professional press office function, and support the strategic goals of the Brand Communications department and wider business. If you have a high level of organisation, excellent communication skills and plenty of creative flair and eagerness to learn, they want to hear from you! Read more and apply here!

B Creative Enterprises are hiring a full-time Community Manager (SYD) to join their expanding team. Key responsibilities include set and implement social media and communication campaigns to align with marketing strategies, provide engaging text, image and video content for social media accounts and respond to comments and customer queries in a timely manner. The ideal candidate has exceptional oral and written communication skills and is able to develop engaging content. You should be a ‘people person’ with great customer service skills and the ability to moderate online and offline conversations with our community. Read more and apply here!

Fasionista are a fast-growing fashion wholesale company who distributes multiple international fashion labels, and design and develop our own contemporary women’s brands. We are looking for a Fashion Admin Assistant (SYD) to join our vibrant and passionate team as we embark on an exciting period of global growth and expansion. As the Admin Assistant, you will be responsible for the efficient processing of orders, liaising with our third party warehouse, customer service, and ensuring stock accuracy is maintained. Your role is integral in supporting the growth of the company, and requires someone with at least 1 years experience in an admin, dispatch, or sales support role. Read more and apply here!

Lyka is a direct to consumer, fresh dog food company. They are seeking a full-time Email Marketing Specialist (SYD) to join the business at a pivotal moment as they look to scale our customer base and take our business to new heights. In this role, you’ll be taking the reins on all email marketing activity, leading the engagement of current customers and converting our website visitors, building on our pre-existing foundations to help deliver best-in-class campaigns that are highly personalised, look beautiful and deliver even better results that support their growth. Read more and apply here!

Wedded Wonderland are seeking a vibrant, talented and agile Marketing Coordinator (SYD) to join their team! Key responsibilities include coordination of integrated marketing and advertising campaigns across social media across Wedded Wonderland and Wonderland Media clients, social, website & media copywriting across all brands, creation and curation of content both visual (photo, video & copy graphics) and written across all brands and social scheduling across all brands. Read more and apply here!

Pep Creative are a well connected and respected team who specialises in all things social, content creation and ideation. They are on the hunt for a Digital Marketing & Paid Specialist (MELB). In this role you will spend a lot of time in Facebook Ads Manager implementing, tracking and strategising campaigns across all of our clients. A lot. You will also develop and execute an eCommerce customer acquisition and sales strategy including SEO, digital ads, product upsells, new product launches and more and work with the broader team on developing overarching social media strategies that drive reach and conversion. Read more and apply here!

