Edwards & Co are seeing a full time Social Media and E-Commerce Coordinator (SYD) to work alongside the Social Media Manager and PR / Marketing Specialist to help drive their online store and social media. In this role you will create content like graphics, images and videos and design/ produce their weekly EDM newsletters. To apply you should have at least 1 year of relevant experience working within an e-commerce or marketing environment and a strong understanding of Adobe Suite, Canva and similar creative software. If you are a creative who knows the importance of a good hair day, apply here!

Ettitude is a lifestyle brand offering sustainably-made bedding, sleepwear, bathware and accessories operating across the United States & Aus. They are on the hunt for a full time Customer Experience Coordinator (MELB) to be their first point of contact for customer service enquiries and help develop social media content campaigns. You’ll also assist with developing and maintaining influencer marketing campaigns and monitor reviews on the website. If you have excellent communication skills, the ability to solve problems logically and time management expertise they want to hear from you! Apply here!

Only Friends is a new app set to release in June which allows its users to meet each other, go to cool events, travel together and help solve the epidemic of loneliness amongst millennials. They will pay you $10 for every person you get to sign up to Only Friends. You get paid a passive income of $1 a month for as long as they are a member. There is no limit and no cap e.g. you have 1,000 signups, they pay you $1,000 a month! Read more about this sweet opportunity here.

