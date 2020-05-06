If you’re the kind of person who tends to end up buying yourself gifts while trying to find gifts for others, you’re 100% not alone. Because while trying to find something to buy my Mums for Mother’s Day this weekend (and failing terribly) I’ve decided that maybe I should just buy stuff for myself too. The #1 culprit of this is absolutely the gift pack for Mummo from Sydney beer legends, Yulli’s Brews.

They’ve pulled together a little hamper for anyone you’re wanting to celebrate and give a bit of love to this Mother’s Day in isolation, including two moussaka pies, two fennel, leek, and mushroom sauso rolls, a jar of kombucha jam, a bottle of hand sani, and a bottle of bubbles from Harvest.

Legit, maybe the person I want to treat this weekend is…me?

These packs are available for Sydneysiders at the Yulli’s Brews brewery in Alexandria, or you can order it online and get it delivered if you (or your mama) live locally to the brewery.

If you’re wanting to make a real fuss because it’s been so long since you’ve probably spent time with Mum and now you can actually do that in NSW, Yulli’s is also doing a vegan dinner banquet that you can get delivered to your doorstep. It’ll set you back a tight $28 per mouth to feed, and includes yum treats like mini Vietnamese pancakes with tofu and chilli radish, Penang curry with veggies, and sticky date pudding with a salted caramel sauce.

And of course, you can pair it all with a sic pack of froths from Yulli’s Brews, or a cheeky cocktail or two.

Still thinking I might just buy this for myself and send my Mums some nice flowers or something, hey. That’s allowed, right?