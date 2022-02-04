There’s a new food craze taking over TikTok and it’s the cursed grandchild of Gigi Hadid’s vodka pasta and Emily Mariko’s salmon bowl. The name? Yoghurt custard toast.

I know, I’m baffled too. But after doing some deep investigation and ruining my fyp in the process, I’ve come to the conclusion that custard toast looks…kind of good?

Firstly, yoghurt custard toast is neither fully yoghurt nor fully custard. Schrodinger’s toast, if you will.

To make it, you mix greek yoghurt with egg and honey, pour it on a piece of toast and bake it or air fry it, if that’s your inclination.

I’m intrigued yet repulsed. My brain is telling me no but my tongue is telling me yes.

There are two wolves inside of you: one wants to eat yoghurt toast, the other is balking at the idea of putting yoghurt in the oven.

That being said, anything that’s essentially a dessert for breakfast is good with me.

I also enjoy the fact that it’s customisable: a couple of blueberries, a drizzle of lemon, maybe a gentle sprinkle of cinnamon sugar?

It honestly sounds delicious. So despite my inherent aversion to the concept of cooked yoghurt, I’m still curious about the possibilities of custard toast.

Plus, it can’t be any wilder than cookies & cream Weet-Bix, which I’m still keen to try.

Imagine all the culinary magic you could make if you swapped out regular bread for a piece of brioche, or maybe even a croissant?

It’s not even close to breakfast time and I’m fully salivating. A yoghurt custard pain au chocolat is definitely next on my food experiment list.