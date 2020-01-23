Thanks for signing up!

Sharon Strzelecki (Magda Szubanski) is back at it again with another UberEats ad, and this time she’s hitting the tennis court with Serena Williams.

Instead of her usual netball uniform, Sharon has decided to become a professional ball girl at the Australian Open, but unfortunately she’s pretty piss-poor at it.

Following a similar, equally-hilarious vibe to her previous collaboration with Kim Kardashian West, the ad begins with Serena Williams waiting patiently for a ball.

After a few balls go awol and one gets caught in her hair, Serena frustratedly turns to the camera to share her UberEats order.

“Tonight, I’ll be eating fried cauliflower tacos and jalapeno tamales.”

First of all, yum.

Then, quicker than you can even say jalapeño tamales (personally, I can’t pronounce either word), her meal is delivered to her on the court on a tennis racket.

I mean, it’s no silver platter but it sure beats my plastic plates.

“Noice!” She responds in a very Strzelecki tone.

But unlike Kim, who couldn’t pronounce “noice”, Williams seemed to struggle with the word ” jalapeño.”

“Mrs W, I think you’ll find it’s pronounced jell-a-peenos. Play on,” Sharon coached from the sidelines.

The video has received over 7,000 views in 24 hours, with an outpouring of positive feedback from fans calling it “hilarious” and “a classic.”

Honestly, the day UberEats stops their Sharon Strzelecki ads will be the day my heart breaks. This content is *chefs kiss* and I simply cannot get enough of it.

All I’m saying is, somebody in the UberEats marketing team deserves a huge raise.

Give Sharon her own show, dammit.