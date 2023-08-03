I Am Screaming Over This Perth Waiter Calling Their Customers C-U-Next Tuesdays On The Bill

No one likes to be considered a ‘cunt’. A customer found this out the hard way when his bill confirmed that the waiter did, in fact, think he and his dining companion were C U Next Tuesdays.



As reported by 92.9 Triple M’s Xav & Michelle, a man was given a receipt that read “2 cunts” upon closing his bill at a Perth restaurant.

The alleged cunty customer, who’s name is Kieran, sent the cheeky receipt to the radio show’s Instagram DMs.

As degrading and vile as the C word is, I can’t help but laugh over this whole thing. It’s not over the word they used, it’s the idea that a waiter hated their customers enough to risk this (whether the pair seeing the description at the end was intentional or not).

I remember seeing ‘young woman black singlet’ on a similar-looking receipt last year and feeling elated (I’m young?!). But I’d never stopped to think about other descriptions people might cop. Including but not limited to: “cunt”.

Image Source: Triple M / Supplied.

In theory, the receipt notes make sense in a busy venue. They’re like table numbers for the wait staff — and I’d happily take a generic description of myself if it means that I end up with the pulled pork nachos I ordered.

But I’m not a cunt.

Let’s take a minute to assess what these two supposed cunce ordered, shall we?

We have a can of XPA for $10 because that’s legitimately (and sadly) how much a beer costs these days.



Next we have something that costs $192. It looks like it could be a misspelled Don Julio 1942 tequila. Would I think someone who bought an expensive spirit as a restaurant as cunty? TBC.

Then there was $52 worth of Long Islands which, let’s be honest, in today’s day and age is probably just one for each apparent cunt.

Were they lit? Maybe. Were they rude? One would think so if they were called such a term, but who knows.

I’m weirdly living for the confrontation these two customers received on top of an already-large bill in a cost-of-living crisis.

Now they know how it really feels to be in their presence! Or the waiter was having an absolute day. I don’t know. All I’ve got is a piece of paper to go off! And the paper tells me they’re c-bags.

I’d like customer feedback like this to be common practice to be honest. It might make us all a little more accountable for our actions, cunty or otherwise.

Chantelle Schmidt is a freelance writer. You can follow her on Instagram or TikTok.