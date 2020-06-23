Time to start remembering how to dress for the outside world again and bank up some serious Date Night points because famed chef Nobu Matsuhisa is finally opening a Sydney kitchen later this year. Hell, maybe even start training yourself back into wearing heels and hard pants as well, because this place is gonna be fancy as shit, and housed within the new Crown Casino when that opens its doors.

And if you’ve got no boo to go to Nobu with, no worries – that just means you don’t have to share your food.

After the huge success of fancy-schmancy restaurants in Melbourne and Perth, the delicate and delicious Japanese cuisine will open up shop in the massive Barangaroo tower, giving Sydneysiders a taste of the renowned flavours of Matsuhisa’s Peruvian-influenced Japanese food, drawing experience and flavours from his home of Saitama near Tokyo, and living in Lima, the capital of Peru from his mid-twenties.

I’m genuinely salivating at the thought of whatever’s gonna hit the menu at this new eatery.

As per Broadsheet, the menu is yet yo be totally locked in, but there are promises of some of the signature dishes on the menu at Nobu Sydney. So if you’re crossing your fingers for that fucked-up delish yellowtail tuna with jalapenos, Matsuhisa’s famed black cod in miso, or that signature omakase menu, you’ll probably be pleasantly surprised when Nobu Sydney swings its doors open in December.

The new Nobu Sydney also extends Chef Matsuhisa’s world domination of fine dining, with this next spot quite possibly being his 53rd brick and mortar restaurant in the world. God I hope Matsuhisa comes to Sydney for the opening and gets on the ones and twos though.

Nobu Sydney is set to open alongside a host of other restaurants in Crown Sydney, which are yet to be fully announced.