The rumour mill has been running hot about this one for a while now, but it’s finally been confirmed that Melbourne’s favourite croissants are headed north with Lune Croissanterie confirming the whispers this week.

In a chat with the folks over at Broadsheet, chief croissant creator and former aerodynamicist Kate Ried said that Sydney is definitely in the near future for the croissants with the insane cult following.

“I can tell you that we are currently looking at a few sites,” she said.

“Which means that yes, there is a Lune Sydney firmly on the cards.”

Although there’s no 100% locked in brick and mortar shop that Kate and her team have landed on, she’s definitely bringing her beloved pastry babies north of the border in the future. This year? Fingers bloody crossed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lune Croissanterie (@lunecroissant) on May 13, 2018 at 6:35pm PDT

It’s not the first time that Sydney has been blessed with the presence of possibly the best croissants in the world (sorry France, lol) – the buttery suckers made an appearance back in 2017 in Surry Hills for a one-day tease. There might have been 500 handed out that day but good lord that’s nowhere near enough.

Lune Croissanterie currently has two (2) stores in Melbourne, the original on Rose St in Fitzroy, and another on Russell St in the CBD. If you’ve tried your hand at getting one first thing in the morning, you’ll know of the hectic lines those world-class pastries draw.

I mean, can you blame ’em when they look like this?

We’ll keep you updated on when and where the first Lune Sydney store is opening because those of us in Sydney will absolutely be in the line with you, hot coffee at the ready.