Vegos rejoice, it looks like IKEA Australia is bringing their brand new creation, the meatless meatball, to a store near you real soon.

Arriving in stores on October 6th, 2020, the plant ball is said to have the same taste and perfect roundness as the OG, which is huge news for those who do not partake in the consumption of meat.

Before the official launch, IKEA Australia is giving 350 Aussies the chance to be the very first to taste the new plant ball through a series of exclusive dining experiences across the country. We’re talking three courses of luxurious IKEA Food, which is honestly all I dream of.

‘Sustainable Dining: A menu better for you and the planet’ will be hosted in all IKEA Australia stores excluding IKEA Richmond, Springvale and Adelaide. Those interested will need to be an IKEA Family member and can purchase a ticket through an e-mail distributed this evening. Tickets will be sold at $25 per person, but you gotta be quick, they’re extremely limited.

“We’re excited to be able to soon start offering a more sustainable option of our original meatball without compromising on the classic IKEA meatball experience,” says Bijanka Zubonja, IKEA spokesperson.

“Through the exclusive sustainable dining experiences, we’re able to provide the very first taste of the plant ball to Australians, as well as showcasing other sustainable food options in our menu in a way that’s never been done before.”

The meatless meatball is made with yellow pea protein, oats, potatoes, onion and apple, and will be sold with a serving of mashed potatoes, lingonberries and cream sauce. That is a whole lotta yum right there. Also, assembly is not required, which is great news for an IKEA product.