There’s nothing quite like IKEA food, is there? From their famous Swedish meatballs to those ginger snap bickies, they just do damn good snacks.

If you’re a fan of IKEA food, you’ve likely had their $1 hot dog at some point. Unless you’re vegetarian, in which case maybe you looked on longingly as your meat-eating mate chowed down.

Well, you can now chow down yourself- IKEA have released a vegetarian option, and honestly, it sounds even more delicious than the meat version.

The new vegetarian dog is made using kale, red lentils, carrots and ginger. YUM?! You’ll get it served to you on a roll with roasted onions, pickled cabbage and mustard. Then you can go add copious amounts of sauce using those aggressive dispensers. DROWN IT.

The veggie hot dog is available as of today in IKEA’s NSW stores (Tempe, Rhodes and Marsden Park) as well as IKEA Canberra. Then, it’ll roll out across their other Aussie stores this month.

I’m feeling a bit peckish. Maybe a lunch hour road trip is in order.