PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Patrón to have a refreshing summer.

La Niña may be ~la ruining~ summer so far, but we don’t have to let it. The summer vibes can still be saved. While Mother Nature takes a sabbatical, it’s up to you to take things into your own sweaty hands and make an occasion out of being stuck inside. Invite your pals over, pull out the jatz crackers and play a few card games while you enjoy some Patrón tequila.

And when we say enjoy tequila, we don’t mean down some shots. In fact, if you’re like me and had your younger years frenetically scored by LMFAO’s ‘Shots’ to the point where an enthusiastic ‘everybody!’ sends a shudder down your spine, your days of tequila shots are defs over. But it’s better on this side. You actually get to enjoy your tasty beverage. And for a long La Niña summer, sippin’ on a sweet tequila cocktail is just what we need to pretend we’re where we’d rather be: a beach in Mexico.

Have a squiz at these five refreshing tequila cocktails below to level-up your damp summer plans.

1. Perfect Patrón Paloma

Introducing the cocktail of the summer…the Perfect Patrón Paloma. Mixing grapefruit juice and sparkling water with tequila for a refreshing zing, this one will wow your pals.

Ingredients

45ml Patrón Reposado

100ml grapefruit soda

10ml fresh lime juice

Salt rim (if that’s your thing)

Grapefruit wedge for garnish

Method

Combine all your ingredients into an ice-filled highball glass and stir. Chuck a grapefruit wedge onto the rim for extra fun.

2. Patrón Margarita

She’s a classic for a reason! The zest of a good ole’ Marg is exactly what we need to wake us up from the sluggishness of a soggy summer.

Ingredients

45ml Patrón Silver tequila

30ml orange liqueur

22.5ml fresh lime juice

7.5ml simple sugar syrup

Lime wedge to garnish

Pinch of salt to garnish

Method

Throw the liquid ingredients into a shaker with ice and go to town with the shaking. Strain the mixture onto fresh ice in a glass of your choosing and garnish with a lime wedge. For a bit of extra flavour, add some salt onto the glass rim. Who doesn’t love a rimmy?

3. Spicy Margarita

For the extra ~spicy~ among us, this fiery little mamacita is always a sassy hit.

Ingredients

60ml Patrón Silver Tequila

60ml lime juice

20ml agave syrup

Three coriander sprigs

One red chilli slice

Chilli slice for garnish

Coriander leaf for garnish

Method

Muddle the chilli and coriander (obvi if coriander tastes like soap to you, ditch it) in a cocktail shaker, combine ingredients and fill with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with a coriander leaf , slice of chilli and voila!

4. Long Margarita

With a whole three ingredients, this one is ideal for the lazy among us. Perfect for when you’re fangin’ for a quick refreshing cocktail on a muggy day.

Ingredients

50ml Patrón Silver

30ml lime juice

100ml soda water

One lime wedge for garnish

Method

Pour your Patrón and lime juice into a highball glass. Pop some ice and soda water in, garnish with a lime wedge and bam, you’re already done.

5. Patrón Añejo Old Fashioned

Turn your Old Fashioned into a ~NEW~ fashioned by adding this fun lil’ tequila twist. The vibrant orange and bitters make this a delish summer arvo drink that’ll brighten any stormy day.

Ingredients

60 ml Patrón Añejo

10ml simple syrup

Dash of bitters

Orange zest for garnish (and for half-time of your cocktail party)

Method

Over a double Old Fashioned glass, use a vegetable peeler to take off two strips of orange zest. Next, like a real bartender, you ‘express the oil into the glass’ which is classy talk for twisting the peel to boost citrus flavour and smell. Add in your Patrón Añejo, simple syrup and bitters before the biggest ice cube you can find. Then stir and sip away!

If there’s one takeaway from our quick and dirty tequila cocktails masterclass, it’s that you can’t let a little Spanish weather girl ruin your fun when you’ve got a fancy bevvie in your sweaty mitts – so get shaking, baby!

