Friends, I’m going to get straight to it. Cotton On Body, Deliveroo, and Betty’s Burgers are linking up this Sunday to bring burgs and clothes to your doorstep. I mean, this introduction does not need much else.

DETAILS, DETAILS, DETAILS: On Sunday, 1 March, a whole slew of you will have the chance to score a new set from Cotton On Body’s new Supersoft range for just $1. One single buck, my friends. One dollar for a set that’s valued at over $65. How GOOD.

The moment the clock strikes 11:00am on Sunday morning, order either a Betty’s Classic, Crispy Chicken, or the new Betty’s Classic vegan burger on Deliveroo, and it’ll arrive at your doorstep with a top and bottom set from Cotton On Body’s new Supersoft range.

Big fan of the crop, not gonna lie. And the pants. All of it.

If this sounds like something that’s right up your alley then you need to set the alarm, because it’ll only be available to the first 450 Deliveroo users (nationwide) who nab the offer. And don’t worry about sizes, you’ll be able to choose your preferred fit after you order your burg.

Don’t fret if you miss out, because Betty’s Burgers and Cotton On Body will team up all Sunday long to share a ~ special ~ offer to those who order a burg on Deliveroo. Stay tuned.

In conclusion: Treat yourself to a Betty’s feed this Sunday and Cotton On Body will treat you too. Also, download Deliveroo if you haven’t already.

God, I really feel like a burger now.

P.S. You can check out Cotton On Body’s new Supersoft range right here.