DoorDash Is Slinging $1 Meals From A Bunch Of Spots This Weekend To Cure Yr Hangover Cravings

We don’t need to remind you how positively borked the cost of living is. Every day inflation rears its ugly head in a new and more terrifying way. For example, I purchased a can of kidney beans and some microwavable brown rice from a convenience store for my office lunch the other day, and it cost $16. $16 for two sad ingredients to add to my sad can of tuna. I almost howled like a werewolf in the middle of the street.
Luckily for us, the good folks over at DoorDash are serving a wallet-friendly treat to cleanse us amidst the chaos. From Friday, 25th August, to Sunday, 27th August, you can score a bunch of delicious meals for $1 on the app. Yep, you read that right, one whole buck. These are 2003 school canteen prices, people!!
While the price may scream tuckshop, we can assure you your meal will be something other than a soggy sausage roll or meat pie. You’ll be able to nab dollar feeds from Fishbowl, Mary’s, Betty’s Burgers, Ribs & Burgers and many more gorgeous outlets.
These are the restaurants that’ll be participating in each capital city.
Adelaide
- Wok In a Box
- Oporto
- Supreme Leader chicken
- Carls Jr
- Betty’s Burgers
Hobart
- Pizza Hut
- Red Rooster
- San Churro
Canberra
- Grease Monkey
- Betty’s Burgers
- Burrito Bar
- Gami Chicken
Melbourne
- Huxtaburger
- Pattysmits
- Gami Chicken
- Fishbowl
- Smith & Deli
- Daniel Donuts
- Suzie Dukes Burger
- China Bar
Sydney
- Rashays
- Charlie’s Chargrill
- Fishbowl
- Mary’s
- Ogalo
- NeNe Chicken
Brisbane
- Supreme Leader
- Ribs and Burgers
- Broken Hearts Burger
- San Churro
- The Yiros Shop
- Burrito Bar
- Baskin Robbins
Perth
- Pastacup
- Thuggs
- Buns N Ribs
- Pretzel
That’s a lot of places. Can you imagine the delight of copping a cheeseburger and chippies for $1 while trudging through a hangover on a Sunday arvo? Heavenly. You’ll be able to order one $1 meal per day, so you could find yourself spending a whopping $3 on dinner across the whole weekend, which is ‘uge.
Happy munching, friends.
Available on selected menu items at participating stores between 2pm – 5pm AEST on 25/8 – 27/8. 1 redemption per day (some stores limited to 1 redemption in total). See in app for promo code to redeem. Fees apply.