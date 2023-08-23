DoorDash Is Slinging $1 Meals From A Bunch Of Spots This Weekend To Cure Yr Hangover Cravings

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with DoorDash to fill your hungry bellies with $1 meals.

We don’t need to remind you how positively borked the cost of living is. Every day inflation rears its ugly head in a new and more terrifying way. For example, I purchased a can of kidney beans and some microwavable brown rice from a convenience store for my office lunch the other day, and it cost $16. $16 for two sad ingredients to add to my sad can of tuna. I almost howled like a werewolf in the middle of the street.

Luckily for us, the good folks over at DoorDash are serving a wallet-friendly treat to cleanse us amidst the chaos. From Friday, 25th August, to Sunday, 27th August, you can score a bunch of delicious meals for $1 on the app. Yep, you read that right, one whole buck. These are 2003 school canteen prices, people!!

While the price may scream tuckshop, we can assure you your meal will be something other than a soggy sausage roll or meat pie. You’ll be able to nab dollar feeds from Fishbowl, Mary’s, Betty’s Burgers, Ribs & Burgers and many more gorgeous outlets.

These are the restaurants that’ll be participating in each capital city.

Adelaide