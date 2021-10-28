After months of lockdown, Victoria has finally returned to ~normal~ because Bunnings sausage sizzles are back, baby.

For the duration of lockdown, a scrumptious snag was simply not an option due to COVID rules. But now, you can suck on a delicious long piece of meat at your local Bunnings from October 30.

We all know it’s been a while since we last hoofed down a big ol’ sausage (I know I can personally vouch for that), but thankfully by Friday we will have hit 80% of the eligible population (12+) being fully vaxxed against COVID-19, which means retail can finally reopen.

“We’re really excited to be welcoming customers back into our Melbourne stores this weekend as we take the next step along the reopening roadmap,” Bunnings managing director Mike Schneider said.

“In line with this milestone, the community sausage sizzles will be returning to selected stores in Melbourne this weekend. We know that it’s a tradition that our teams, customers and community groups have really missed, and we hope to have them back up and running at all stores over the next few weeks.”

READ MORE A Salty Ex-Bunnings Employee Plead Guilty To Sending 30 Fake Bomb Threats To His Melb Store

The stores welcoming the return of Australia’s favourite sausage provider are: Altona, Port Melbourne, Box Hill, Maribyrnong, Coburg and Nunawading.

Of course, all COVID safety protocols will be adhered to in order to preserve the sanctity of the Bunnings snag.

“Both our teams and community groups will use their experience of running BBQs on and off throughout the pandemic to ensure that the sizzles run smoothly and adhere to all our COVID-safe measures,” Schneider said.

As of today, Victoria has hit a whopping 78% of its eligible population (12+) being fully dosed and 91% of the population having had one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

When the state is projected to hit 90% fully-dosed (November 24), things will be back to normal for the vaccinated, which means more snags and more getting lost inside in those mammoth sized Bunnings aisles.

Can’t wait to look at plants for hours while chowing down a sausage.