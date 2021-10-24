Good news you extremely hot fully-vaccinated legends in Melbourne! Victorian Premier Dan Andrews is easing more restrictions this Friday and says that the state will be back to bloody normal by the 24th of November. You love to fucking see it, read it, consume it and, soon, live it.

A number of new changes are coming to Melbourne’s v hot fully-vaccinated legends this Friday after the state is expected to reach its 80% double vaccinated milestone almost a week ahead of schedule. You absolute certified beauts.

Speaking in a press conference this morning, Premier Dan Andrews announced the news in a press conference this morning, along with Victorian Minister for Health Martin Foley.

First, with Victoria expected to reach its 80% double vaccinated milestone almost a week ahead of schedule, you hotties are getting more restrictions eased this Friday.

It's a great weekend in Victoria – and next weekend is going to be even better. With vaccination rates heading towards 80% double dosed, we can take the next steps in opening up in time for next weekend – and outline what life will be like at 90% fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/QUkZmqRbPx — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) October 24, 2021

From 6pm on Friday, the 29th of October, the following new changes will come into effect and for fully vaccinated Victorians only:

There’ll no longer be a cap on indoor settings like restaurants, pubs, gyms and hairdressers, so long as they follow the one person per four square metre rule.

If you need to, you can work in the office.

All retail services will reopen.

Up to 500 people can attend a wedding, funeral or religious service. If inside, they must follow the one person per four square metre rule. If outside, they’ll need to abide by the one person per two square metre rule instead.

Outdoor settings can have up to 500 people, but only if both staff and customers are fully vaccinated and they follow a one person per two square metre rule.

Music festivals (!!!) and other events will resume with up to 5,000 attendees. Fuck. Yes.

Masks will remain mandatory indoors but are no longer required outdoors. That said, Minister Foley strongly recommends you wear a mask outdoors in environments where you can’t physically distance yourself from others, such as on a busy street or at an outdoor market.

There are no more restrictions for indoor and outdoor events as long as they follow COVID-safe rules, including vaccination requirements.

Even better news, once Victoria reaches its 90% fully vaccinated target, Andrews says things will be back to bloody normal for the fully vaccinated. According to him, that’s likely to be on November 24.

Here’s the big stuff coming to Victoria on November 24th for fully-vaccinated babes:

No caps or restrictions on people in your home or outdoors, at cafes, restaurants or elsewhere for anyone that’s fully-vaxxed.

Anyone that's received two doses of the vaccine can return to work.

Masks will no longer be required except for in high-risk or low vaccinated settings and where it’s difficult to socially distance.

Events will no longer have a cap on attendees or density limits so long as everyone is fully vaccinated. Major events hosted by large significant venues will need to have one-off approvals of their COVID-safe venue plan, however, and events, where there are a significant number of children, may not be able to run at full capacity while many are unable to get vaccinated.

I’m crying and I didn’t even live through the longest lockdown ever. Victoria, you absolute stunners, you’re nearly there.

It’s kinda wild that Metro Melbourne, a city that has lived through the longest lockdown ever, is about to go back to normal but, it’s the least you mates deserve. This calls for another drunken cheer on the balcony, I say.

According to the Guardian‘s live blog, Andrews added that the “vaccinated economy” is here to stay throughout 2022 and reminded residents that you can only get these freedoms when things go back to normal once you’ve had both doses of the vaccine.

Stay tuned for more info.