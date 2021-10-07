A former Bunnings employee has plead guilty to sending multiple bomb threats to his old Nunawading store after being fired.

The man (26) was sentenced to a 12-month community correction order in the Magistrates Court on Tuesday, after sending more than 30 bomb threat alerts via his store’s internal messaging platform — according to the Herald Sun.

The disgruntled former employee claimed that he’d placed a bomb in aisle 24, the court heard. However, no bomb was located.

Michael Cunningham, the Bunnings manager who fired the man in question woke up to the threats and then immediately called the police.

Police then immediately went to both the Nunawading store and the former employee’s house. However, he was fast asleep and told police he had been drinking and had “no recollection” of sending those bomb threats.

The bomb hoaxer will not only serve a community order, but will undertake treatment for alcohol and drug use.