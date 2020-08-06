Just when we thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse, it appears we spoke too soon – after 40 blessed years in the biz, Chinatown landmark BBQ King has announced its closure.

BBQ King, famous amongst Sydney folk for its Peking duck, confirmed the heartbreaking news on its Facebook page yesterday.

“After 40 years, BBQ King are sad to announce we have served our last Peking Duck,” the culinary gods said.

“We are so very humbled to have all of your support over these years. Thank you and goodbye!” (Something about that ‘thank you and goodbye’ really hit different.)

After 40 years, BBQ King are sad to announce we have served our last Peking Duck. We are so very humbled to have all of your support over these years.Thank you and goodbye! Posted by BBQ King on Wednesday, 5 August 2020

The Facebook post’s comment section has since been saturated with well-wishes from former customers, who used the opportunity to reminisce on their late-night/early-morning ventures to the restaurant.

“Goodbye bbq thank you for all those drunken nights,” said one punter.

“I had my first date with my now husband at bbq king,” said another. “Shared our first duck pancakes which we celebrated every year since then on the same date with the same menu. My heart breaks for this.”

The Sydney institution may be no more, but its delicious legacy will live on in our hungry hearts.

For now, we cry.