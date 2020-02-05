Thanks for signing up!

Spud connoisseur Harrison Kennedy started cooking potatoes about two years ago. “What happened was I went on a bucks to Ibiza and cooked my noodles for a few days. I came back and didn’t want to speak to anyone for three months. So I just stayed at home, and all I did was roast potatoes.”

It was in this moment that he aspired to create the world’s crispiest, crunchiest, cost-effective roast potato. “You go to the shops, and you buy all these bloody ingredients that are rare and hard to find, and you end up spending a hundred bucks on dinner. What I wanted to do was roast potatoes for the people.”

And roast potatoes for the people, our king did. After 18 months of testing an abundance of ingredients and techniques, blind tests and bite tests, the Potato Lord came up with the ultimate recipe: “It’s basically a boujie chicken nugget without the chicken.”

“Last December, I cooked it like 15 times in a month,” he admits, “[And] ended up having to go to fat camp in Ubud to lose a couple of kgs.” Check out the inspired creation below.

As lovers of the potato craft ourselves, we simply needed the recipe in our hands. Behold, The Holy Spud Bible™. (One day, a framed version of this recipe will hang in the Louvre, beside the Mona Lisa.)

Now go on, you potato prodigies, run amok, be free. Potato Lord, we bow to thee.

Ingredients

– Royal Blue Potatoes (Purple)

– Bi Carb Soda

– Beef Stock

– Parsley or Truffle Oil & parmesan as garnish.

– 200-400ml of Olive oil.

– Spices: Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Ground Coriander

Recipe

Step 1 – Boil a pot of water

Step 2 – Add a generous handful of salt, a tsp of bi carb soda, and beef stock to the water

Step 3 – Turn the oven on to 220 degrees

Step 3 – Peel the potatoes

Step 4 – Add the potatoes to boiling water

Step 5 – Boil for 8 minutes

Step 8 – Once the potatoes have a slightly fluffy edge, strain potatoes

Step 9 – Shake potatoes around in pot to roughen edges

Step 10 – Throw a generous dusting of spices (Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Ground Coriander) to potatoes

Step 11 – Place potatoes on a paper towel, and place in freezer for 30-45 minutes

Step 6 – Add a generous (200-400mls) of olive oil to a roasting pan (about 0.4cm oil depth)

Step 7 – Place pan in oven to pre-heat the oil

Step 10 – Throw potatoes into hot oil and into oven

Step 10.5 – Shake potatoes every 10 minutes covering them in oil, flip them once at the half way mark.

Step 11 – Roast for 50 minutes

Step 12 – At the 40 minute mark, add lots of cloves of garlic, rosemary, thyme

Step 13 – Take potatoes from oven and place on paper towel to soak up oil

Step 14 – Garnish potatoes with lots of finely chopped parsley, OR a bougie option is a few drops of truffle oil and parmesan cheese

Step 15 – Eat