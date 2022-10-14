I think we can all admit that travelling is heinously stressful. When you’re on a long haul flight, the last thing you want is to be kept awake by the angry wails of children. But a TikToker from New Zealand has gone viral for what sounds like a truly hellish 29-hour flight experience.

Musician Henry Beasley (@balubrigada) posted a video of his flight to Berlin on TikTok, where it’s copped 11 million views.

The video is, in essence, a compilation of Beasley’s eye twitching as the screaming continues. Highly relatable for anyone who has ever been on a plane.

“The kid’s got some lungs. Great projection,” he captioned the vid at one point.

“Stellar performance. Incredible stamina. 10/10,” Beasley wrote at the end.

This video has once again confirmed that I can’t imagine anything more stressful than travelling with small children. I have to assume it’s incredibly hard to negotiate with a cranky toddler, particularly when you’re thousands of kilometres in the air.

“I feel bad for the people next to these children. Also the parents,” commented one user.

I feel like the flight attendants also deserve a shoutout here.

One of the top comments on the TikTok was a suggestion that airlines should have child-free and child-friendly options. Intriguing.

“Honestly there should be kid-free flights and kid flights,” the user wrote.

That comment’s clocked over 230,000 likes so it’s clearly a popular idea.

Perhaps all the child-friendly flights could have massive screens projecting 24/7 showings of Bluey? A treat for everyone involved — except maybe the air hosts.

This is actually a debate that’s come up before. In late August, a TikToker called Morgan Lee posted a video with the caption: “Why isn’t there such a thing as adult only flights???”

“I would pay so much money,” she added.

As reported by Indy100, a bunch of people then took to Twitter to debate the idea of child-free flights.

I have kids and think this should deff be a thing. Maybe a certain time of flight or whatever could be child free. Works well for both people travelling with and without kids. — Daisy (@prettygreentea) August 28, 2022

The screaming child vids are also more proof that there’s a huge market for ultra-effective earplugs. I need one of those San Francisco tech startups to stop trying to colonise space and instead invent earplugs that are genuinely noise-cancelling.

Noisy roommates? Long haul flights? Rubbish truck which insists on coming at 5am and sitting outside your bedroom window for hours?

C’mon Dragon’s Den, it’s time.