With international travel out of the question and interstate travel limited at best, Qantas has introduced a one-off scenic flight that both takes off and lands at Sydney Airport. For some reason, within 10 minutes of tickets going on sale, the whole flight was sold out.

The flight will take off from Sydney and follow the coast all the way up to the Sunshine Coast, before heading out past the Whitsundays and the Great Barrier Reef. The flight then goes back inland all the way to Uluru and Kata Tjuta, before ducking home to Sydney.

It’s basically a ‘best of’ tour off the whole damn continent, and the kind of trip many of us dream of. The downside is that you won’t actually touch the ground in any of these places.

READ MORE A COVID Test That Returns Results In 15 Mins Could Be Key To Restarting International Travel

“We knew this flight would be popular, but we didn’t expect it to sell out in 10 minutes,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

“It’s probably the fastest selling flight in Qantas history.”

Tickets for the flight, named ‘Great Southern Land’, went for between $787 and $3,787 depending on where you sit and what class you’re in. Tbh an aisle seat feels kind of pointless on a scenic flight, but so too does this whole thing, soooo ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Of course, despite not actually taking you anywhere, the flight does have an appeal for those of us who love beautiful scenery (and have money to spend) as well as for plane nerds who froth at the idea of eating in-flight meals.

“People clearly miss travel and the experience of flying,” the spokesperson added.

“If the demand is there, we’ll definitely look at doing more of these scenic flights while we all wait for borders to open.”

Back in August, the airline did a scenic flight over Antarctica, which was our first taste of safely jet-setting during the pandemic. At least this one is slightly more affordable.