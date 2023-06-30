A Bunch Of Fun & Non-Cliché Shit To Do In Vegas Bc The Best Things Aren’t Actually On The Strip

Heading to Las Vegas on your next American vacay? Of course you are – the allure of bright lights/big city/chaotic fun is hard to turn down, and honestly, it really is like an adult Disneyland. But while it’s always worth having a night or two on the luxe, glitzy Strip, bouncing from bougie restaurant to bougie bar to wild clubs and following it all up with a hectic pool party recovery sesh, don’t sleep on Downtown and the outskirts – it’s where the locals eat, drink and play, and some of the best bits to Las Vegas are off the beaten track, away from The Strip.

Here’s an expert guide to all the best Las Vegas offers.

1. It’s A Foodie’s Wet Dream

The best food in Las Vegas is Downtown – facts. Especially if we’re talking cheap eats. Sure, you can spend maximum $$$ at the celebrity restaurants on The Strip, and yes, the food will be incredible. But so will the drain on your bank account.

Instead, wander down to Fremont Street. You’ll spot the Fremont Street Experience – check it out because it’s pretty wild but don’t judge the area by its stampedes of tourists. Instead, cross over South Las Vegas Boulevard, and you’ll arrive at a pack of primo restaurants and bars.

Some highlights? Carson Kitchen with its famous fried chicken skins smothered in honey (as drool-worthy as it sounds), La Mona Rosa, a stun Mexican joint doing authentic cuisine (and killer spicy margs, you cannot miss the margs here), and 7th & Carson, and the secret, hidden speakeasy The Laundry Room, which only accepts 22 guests at a time.

Not sure where to start? Book a tour like Finger Licking Foodie Tours. Ours hit up three of the best restaurants and one bar in the area, with top-rated meals to share and a cocktail to finish. It’s a great way to try a bunch of local favourites, plus learn a bit about each and how they came to be.

2. It’s Got Actually-Interesting History Stuff

Look, we’re not all museum nerds, but if you are – you’re in luck, and if you aren’t… you’re also in luck because Downtown Las Vegas has the least boring museums, seriously.

First up, there’s the Mob Museum. Yep, an entire museum dedicated to Mob history and people doing crimes. Across multiple levels, you’ll go on an interactive journey (seriously, it’s very immersive) through the origins of Mob history in America, specific Mob history in Las Vegas and some of the significant moments in American organised crime. There’s even the literal WALL from when a bunch of Bugs Moran‘s men were shot by Al Capone‘s men, complete with blood splatters which is a lot, to be honest, but pretty fascinating and a major piece of history when it comes to the Mob.

Then there’s the Neon Museum. It started out as a graveyard for old signs in Las Vegas, which has a lot of signs, as you would expect. Because casinos and hotels are constantly renovating here, this non-profit was established in the mid-90s as an attempt to save some of the history these signs hold.

Buy a ticket to an evening session to see the preserved and restored signs in action – each tour slowly wanders through piles of neon signs with a guide who will tell you all about their history. It’s definitely worth also buying a ticket to the show Brilliant! – an audiovisual experience that uses targeted light beams to “reilluminate” vintage signs, giving you a slice of old-timey Vegas.

3. It’s Where The Vintage Hotels Are

The Strip might have the big, ultra-luxe casinos and hotels – but Downtown is where you’ll find those 1950s vibes bright lights. A lot of the hotels in Downtown Las Vegas have a lengthy history, like the Golden Nugget, which originally opened in 1946 and maintains a glitzy facade – it’s also home to the Hand Of Faith, the biggest gold nugget in existence that hails all the way from right here, in Oz. It’s also worth checking out the El Cortez, the longest continuously-running hotel and casino in Las Vegas. It’s proud of its heritage (including the years it was owned by the Mob) and still has the big neon sign and plenty of 50s-style interiors.

Fremont Street at night is a LOT, but have at least one wander along to see other casinos like 4 Queens and the Fremont Hotel all lit up, especially since this part of Las Vegas is where iconic scenes from films like Austin Powers, Natural Born Killers and Diamonds Are Forever were filmed.

4. There’s Heaps Around If You Rent A Car

You don’t really associate car rental with Las Vegas, right? But it’s worth hiring one, even for a day trip. That’s because there is soooo much outside of The Strip worth seeing.

First up, you have to see Hoover Dam once in your life. Into history? It’s almost 100 years old and is still deeply impressive, even if it was built today. Seeing it IRL is pretty awe-inspiring. Not into history? Hoover Dam has been in some MAJOR movies, like San Andreas, Into The Wild and this scene from Transformers, where one of the machine guys… jumps on it.

It’s only a 40-minute drive from town, so after you’ve checked it out, head on up to the Valley Of Fire. The largest and oldest state park in Nevada, it’s home to some incredible rock formations and natural landscape – plus plenty of wildlife, so you might even catch a glimpse of a coyote while you’re there.

5. The Thrift And Vintage Stores Are All-Time

Everyone knows America has some of the world’s best vintage and second-hand finds. Las Vegas is no exception if you know where to look. The area around South Main Street has the most in one hit if you’re strapped for time. Stand-outs include Buffalo Exchange for dirt-cheap second-hand buys – you’ll have to hunt around in there, but chances are you’ll find some serious gems, especially if you’re into Y2K and 90s fashion. Antique Alley Mall has a bazillion smaller merchants selling everything from old movie posters to 1950s casino merch, like classic hotel room keychains and vintage ashtrays.

The Red Kat Vintage also shouldn’t be missed, with a massive range of 50s-90s vintage fashion on offer. Just remember you’ve gotta get it all home somehow, and those baggage limits are cruel AF – but hey, a fab leather jacket is worth sweating your ass off through the airport terminal for, right?