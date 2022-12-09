Indonesia has introduced a sweeping new criminal code which features laws against non-marital sex and co-habitation before marriage. With the country such a huge hub for tourism, folks have been wondering what the new code will mean for both locals and visitors.

Lawmakers unanimously voted to introduce the criminal code on Tuesday, though it won’t come into effect for three years.

As well as the “morality” laws around sex and living together, the ban includes laws about a whole host of things, including insulting public officials like the president.

The laws have already been criticised, with Human Rights Watch describing them as “disastrous”.

So with this in mind, what should travellers to Indonesia be aware of?

The criminal code applies to both locals and visitors.

The max punishment for sex outside marriage is up to a year in jail, while the max fine is 10 million rupiahs or approximately AUD$995.

But the breaking of “moral” laws can only be reported to police by a direct family member, such as a husband, wife, child or parent.

Professor Ken Setiawan from the Asia Institute at the University of Melbourne told the ABC those limitations would likely reduce the risk of visitors being charged with an offence.

“Those limitations are there. That does decrease the risk that foreigners would be prosecuted,” she said.

According to the ABC, I Nyoman Rudiarta from the Badung Tourism Office told Detik News there would be “no sweeping legal action against tourists”.

Travel site Honeycombers Bali shared a post on Instagram to dispel potential tourist fears, debunking some of the rumours around the code.

The company pointed out the laws don’t come into effect until 2025, and clarified that couples don’t have to book seperate hotel rooms.

“This law doesn’t particularly affect tourists, but we do hope certain changes are made if it comes into effect in 2025, to protect certain freedoms of the local community,” it wrote.

But the code has been slammed by the tourism industry.

Puta Winastra, the chairman of the Association of The Indonesian Tours And Travel Agencies, called the move “counterproductive” according to CNN.

“From our point of view as tourism industry players, this law will be very counterproductive for the tourism industry in Bali — particularly the chapters about sex and marriage,” he said.

Bali-based hotel owner Gunn Wibisono told The Guardian he was worried about how the laws would affect him.

“When tourists comes here, they want to know it’s a safe space,” he said.

At the moment it’s also not clear how the laws will impact LGBTQIA+ people ‘cos same-sex marriage isn’t legal in Indonesia.

Dr Setiawan told the ABC the laws “do place risks” for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Apart from the sex outside marriage provision, there’s also a provision that prevents cohabitation, so that also makes it possible that gay couples that live together in Indonesia can be arrested,” she said.

But Wibisono, who is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, told The Guardian he was more concerned for “young heterosexual couples” at the moment.

The Government’s Smart Traveller site has now been updated to reflect the changing laws. It recommends staying up to date and subscribing to travel advice.

While the laws are less likely to impact tourists, it’s OFC a good idea to be as informed as possible about anywhere you’re travelling to.