A new law is set to be introduced in Indonesia which would make sex outside of marriage punishable by jail time. Big fkn yikes.

The ban will be part of Indonesia’s new criminal code, which could be passed in the next week or so.

It states that people caught having sex outside of marriage can be punished by up to one year in jail. However, according to a draft of the law, only certain people such as close relatives can report someone suspected of having non-marital sex.

As pointed out by 9Honey, this means there’s a chance tourists might have some level of protection. But it’s v important to note that the laws do apply for both Indonesians and foreign travellers. Deffo something important to keep in mind if you’re planning a holibob any time soon.

There are other elements to the new law, too. Co-habitation (AKA living together) before marriage will be banned, as well insulting the president.

Deputy chairperson of Indonesia’s Employer’s Association, Shinta Widjaja Kamdani, has said the laws will impact businesses, including those focused on hospitality and tourism.

“For the business sector, the implementation of this customary law shall create legal uncertainty and make investors re-consider investing in Indonesia,” she told Reuters.

She reckoned the laws would “do more harm than good”.

But the country’s deputy justice minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej told Reuters; “we’re proud to have a criminal code that’s in line with Indonesian values”.

The new criminal code was also critiqued by Human Rights Watch’s Andreas Harsono.

“It will be a dark era for the millions of people in Indonesia,” he told UK publication The Telegraph.

Indonesia actually tried to introduce similar laws back in 2019 but they were met with widespread backlash, including protests.

At the time the Aussie government’s Smart Traveller site warned potential tourists about the proposed laws — though at the time of writing it doesn’t have any notices about the newly proposed criminal code.

Maybe keep an eye out if you’re planning a trip any time soon.