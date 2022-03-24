At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Been dreaming of frolicking on a beach somewhere that isn’t Australia ever since the borders re-opened? Well, have we got good news for you! Our mates over at Ere Perez are looking to send two little coconuts (that’s you and one of your amigos!) on a five-night trip to Los Cabos, Mexico.

Yep, you read that right. To celebrate 20 years (!!!) as clean beauty pioneers, Ere Perez wants to give you and a mate the chance to win the holiday of a lifetime. You could bag yourselves a trip worth over $8.5k, which includes return flights, five nights accommodation at the Hilton in Los Cabos and a complimentary breakfast. Divine! And all you have to do to enter is fill out an entry form. THAT’S IT!

Four lucky runners up can also win some pretty epic (and aptly named) beauty bundles: the Mexico dreaming bundle, the more amore kit, the best fiesta set, and the adventure seeker set.

Would you look at this place?!

So let’s pretend for a minute that you’ve actually won this insanely good Ere Perez trip. What happens while you’re in Los Cabos? Well, after flying from Australia, you’ll be landing in a desert paradise where the Sea of Cortez meets the Pacific Ocean. You’ll spend your days exploring some of Earth’s most stunning natural wonders and end them by sampling innovative fusions that pair fresh Baja ingredients with cooking influences from around the world.

You and your amigo can also spend time discovering the power of traditional Mexican rituals to restore body, mind and spirit from the comfort of your luxury resort (the iconic Hilton in Los Cabos) or visit nearby ‘Magic Town,’ Todos Santos, to enjoy authentic local customs.

Ooft, someone hand me my crystals, so I can manifest winning this trip.

This could be you (but I hope it’s me!)

Oh, and did we mention that you can score yourself 10 additional entries just by purchasing over $80 on Ere Perez products and submitting an additional form along with your proof of purchase? So if you’re already lathering your face in Ere Perez products, it might be time to stock up. The competition closes on 31/03/2022.

If all that tickled you, you can fill out your entry form right here. Buena Suerte!

You can find all the T&C’s for the Ere Perez competition here.