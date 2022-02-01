Tourism Australia has revealed the 20 best Aussie beaches for 2022 so take notes budgie smuggler-wearing adventurers.

The company’s Beach Ambassador Brad Farmer scoured the lands for the best places to dip your little toes and go for a splash.

He said in the Tourism Australia announcement that his findings champion “nature-based locations, many quirky spots within easy reach of cities, and also celebrates the significant cultural value of the coast to Australia’s First Nations people.”

“It’s summer again and after a long year of lockdowns, Australians everywhere are keen to finally get some sand between their toes and holiday at home this year on the world’s most diverse and magnificent selection of beaches,” he said.

The ill-fittedly named Misery Beach in Western Australia won the number one title this year.

According to Concrete Playground, it’s a 15 min drive south of Albany and a five-hour drive southeast of Perth. It’s home to the Menang Noongar peoples and spans just 200 metres.

Gorgeous, gorgeous girls take a dip into a tiny isolated pool of water. At least when the WA border opens up and the place becomes a popular tourist destination.

Horseshoe Bay in South West Rocks in New South Wales came in second. It was followed by Gold Coast’s The Spit which doesn’t sound like a clean beach on the name alone but is a summer slay from the pics.

Here’s the full list of the best beaches of Australia this year.