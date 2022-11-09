You know how Airbnbs RN are the equivalent of housesitting for a literal stranger and instead of being reimbursed, you have to pay them? Well, the company is finally changing that ‘cos it’ll be stopping hosts from forcing you to deep clean their humble abode before you checkout.

Fkn finally, I say.

Airbnb recently dropped the ‘yuge news on its website.

“We’re providing guidance to hosts that if they have checkout requests, they should be reasonable and displayed to guests before they book,” the company wrote.

“Guests should not have to do unreasonable checkout tasks such as stripping the beds, doing the laundry, or vacuuming when leaving their Airbnb.”

Good. We love to see it. Quite literally the last thing I want to do when I’m on holiday is wash the sheets and scrub an entire house from top to bottom, especially when all I did was sleep, shower and have the odd meal there.

Obviously Airbnb will still enforce some extremely common sense-y and normal housekeeping expectations.

“But we think it’s reasonable to ask guests to turn off the lights, throw food in the trash, and lock the doors — just like they would when leaving their own home,” the company said.

We all know the pandemonium that ensues on The Sims when your ‘lil pixelated pal leaves their goopy carbonara on the bench for days. Or if we want an IRL example, when your housemate doesn’t clean their bowls that have three-day old chilli con carne stuck to them. The same rules of common courtesy still apply when staying at an Airbnb, obvs.

As well as asking hosts to chill out with their checkout requests, Airbnb is also implementing some other changes.

From December, the company will start making the total cost of staying at a joint clearer. This means that when you’re scrolling through the search results, you’ll see an option to show you the total price inclusive of all fees before taxes.

This feature has already been rolled out in Australia, but Airbnb will be implementing it in countries where it isn’t already a thing. Just a ‘lil bonus if you’re booking a place to stay for your next overseas holiday.

Airbnb will also start prioritising total price, instead of nightly price, in its search ranking algorithm. This means properties with the best total prices and highest quality attributes (such as gorgeous reviews) will rank higher in search results.

As House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke said in *that* TikTok: “Oh! Stoonin’!”