This time last year, if ya said the word ‘zoom’ to me, I would’ve told you to slow down, mate. But in the wake of COVID-19, the word has taken on a whole new meaning as folks have been forced to download the video chatting app for work purposes and to stay in touch with loved ones.

For this reason, I figured this update was essential for everyone (so get on the horn to nan ASAP!).

The popular app will offer free and paying users end-to-end encryption to protect them from the dangers of the wide world of web.

The security feature, which is also present in apps like WhatsApp, covers video calls and is launching as a trial in July.

It was originally intended to be for paying customers only but according to The Sun, it will soon be available to all.

The publication adds that encryption hides calls behind lines of code that cannot be deciphered by anyone other than the sender and recipient.

Shit news for serial Zoom crasher Hamish Blake though, aye?