Oh No: New Data Shows Almost 50% Of Aussies Use Passwords That Are A Hacker’s Wet Dream

New research shows nearly 50 per cent of Australians use passwords that are weak as shit. But considering a hacker recently said we are the “stupidest humans alive”, are we really surprised?

According to a study conducted by Telstra and YouGov, 46 per cent of Aussies use passwords which contain either their favourite sports team, birthday or the name of their beloved pet. It’s a bad day if your password is “FluffyFreoDockers1995”.

To break that figure down further, 20 per cent of respondents said they’re guilty of using their pet’s name. We’ve all been there, haven’t we?

Another 17 per cent said they either use their birthday as, or in, their password. Again: who among us hasn’t sought inspiration from the time they blessed the world with their presence? I’m not condoning it, I’m just saying we can’t be too quick to judge.

Nine per cent of respondents confirmed their password includes a nod to their favourite sports team. As someone who doesn’t support any particular footy team and simply dons whatever scarf is plonked around her neck at the stadium, I’m glad a hacker wouldn’t be able to guess this about me. Keeping them on their toes, if you will.

On top of the fact Aussies’ passwords are easy-to-guess, the research found that 78 per cent of folks are using the same one across multiple accounts — a big no-no, according to information security reporter Darren Pauli.

“Your password is the first line of defence when it comes to your online safety so don’t make it easy for scammers to make you a target,” he said, per 9News.

“Criminals are relentless and will exploit Australians’ tendency to use the same password across multiple accounts.

“All it takes is one breach and multiple accounts can be compromised.”

Fkn ruh-roh. It’s not looking good, mates.

Pauli said there are a few things folks can do ensure their passwords are secure.

Firstly, use a password manager which stores v. complex and random passwords inside a secure vault. Apple users may be familiar with the iCloud keychain password manager, while Google has a built-in password manager in Android-based phones.

Pauli also recommended using sentences ‘cos you can come up with something that’s unique to you. It’s time to get creative, folks!

Last but not least, if you’re going to write down your passwords, only keep ’em inside. You don’t want that bad boy falling out of your wallet.

Considering Scamwatch data shows Aussies have lost more than $155,000 to hacking scams this year, it really is important to make sure you’re safe online. There are a lot of weirdos around!