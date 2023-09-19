The Cheapest iPhone 15 Plans In Australia If Your Current Phone Looks Like A Dog’s Breakfast

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Another year, another new iPhone. Apple unveiled its latest smartphone series, the iPhone 15, last week and it’s full of fancy new bells and whistles. You’ve got beefier processors, upgraded cameras and, finally, a USB-C port instead of a Lightning connection. Eat shit, Lightning, you horse’s arse of a connection.

If your current phone burns through its battery after watching only a handful of TikToks, or your screen is so smashed it looks like a death metal band’s logo, then you might be overdue an upgrade. While new phones are really expensive, the good news is that the three big telcos, Optus, Vodafone and Telstra, are all running preorder promos for the iPhone 15.

If you trade in your old phone to Telstra you can score up to $1,250 in credit. That credit depends on the kind of phone you’re trading in, so the newer the better, and it’ll be applied across the length of your mobile plan. Optus’ offer is similar, but you’ll get a gift card valued up to $1,200, depending on what you trade in.

If you trade in your old phone with Vodafone, you’ll get an extra $150 on top of whatever trade in credit you receive. Vodafone is also doubling the data caps of all of its mobile plans, which means you can get a whopping 300GB for $55 per month. Trust us when we say that’s a lot of data – most $55 mobile plans are around 100GB to 120GB.

Here are the cheapest plans for the iPhone 15 range from Optus, Vodafone and Telstra.

The cheapest iPhone 15 preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

The cheapest iPhone 15 Plus preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

The cheapest iPhone 15 Pro preorder plans

24-month 128GB plans

36-month 128GB plans

The cheapest iPhone 15 Pro Max preorder plans

24-month 256GB plans

36-month 256GB plans

Image: Apple

The iPhone 15 range is set to release on Friday, September 22. Preorders for the iPhone 15 went live last Friday, September 15.

How much is the iPhone 15 series in Australia?

Here are the starting prices for each iPhone 15 model:

iPhone 15 : Starts from $1,499 for 128GB

: Starts from $1,499 for 128GB iPhone 15 Plus : Starts from $1,649 for 128GB

: Starts from $1,649 for 128GB iPhone 15 Pro : Starts from $1,849 for 128GB

: Starts from $1,849 for 128GB iPhone 15 Pro Max: Starts from $2,199 for 256GB

For a more in-depth explanation of the iPhone 15 generation and the various differences between models, our mates at Gizmodo Australia have got you sorted.