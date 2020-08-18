If you’ve ever had a roadside burrito, you know that cheap and quality don’t always go hand-in-hand. Most of the time, when you pay a little extra for something, you’d like to assume that you’re getting a better product or service. When it comes to NBN plans, this could mean choosing between price and performance. But in the words of the adorable Old El Paso girl, “por que no los dos?”

Sure, in some cases the fastest NBN plans will cost you a little more, but there are still plenty of providers who’ll offer zippy speeds without breaking the bank. Here, we’ve rounded up the best NBN plans of 2020 so let’s have a squiz at them, shall we?

Cheapest, fast NBN 100 plans

When it comes to NBN 100 plans, Superloop is a big winner. Boasting one of the fastest speeds available, they’re also pretty affordable due to some sweet discounts. You’ll pay $79.95 per month for your first six months, and $89.95 per month thereafter.

Superloop’s typical evening speed of 90Mbps is available for $89.95 per month, which is decent considering there’s countless other providers who charge more for a slower service. Superloop’s plans are contract-free so you can leave when the discount runs out.

Tangerine is another goodie who’s currently slinging a promotional discount. You’ll pay $74.90 per month for your first six months, and then $89.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine has pretty decent evening speeds of 83Mbps and has a 14-day risk-free trial available if you’re scared of commitment. This plan is entirely contract-free and has no early exit fees either, score.

If you’re not a fan of promotional discounts, Mate’s NBN 100 plan could be a goer. For a flat rate of $79 per month and evening speeds of 83Mbps, you can save an extra $10 per month by bundling with one of MATE’s SIM-only plans, powered by the Telstra network. These start at $20 per month with 5GB, but $25 per month with 15GB is clearly the superior option – quick maths.

Vodafone is another heavyweight in the NBN 100 arena. Reporting evening speeds of 84Mbps, you can expect to pay $85 per month for the first six months and $95 per month thereafter. Sure it skews toward the pricier side but you can cop some decent discounts if you bundle it together with additional Vodafone services (like a phone plan).

If you’re a Vodafone mobile customer, you’re eligible for discounts on your NBN if you also go with Vodafone. Vodafone will knock 5 per cent off your total monthly bill for every service you have on your account after the first, up to a maximum discount of 20 per cent if you have five services.

With two mobile services on your Vodafone NBN account, the price of your NBN service effectively drops to $85.50 per month after your discount runs out.

Cheap and fast NBN 50 plans

If the NBN 100 plans sound big and scary (and are making your wallet squeal) you can always opt for an NBN 50 plan. Providers like iiNet and TPG report some of the best evening speeds at pretty reasonable prices.

TPG is the cheaper of the pair, charging $69.99 per month for an NBN 50 plan with typical evening speeds of 46Mbps. You’ll either have to commit to an 18-month term or pay $129.95 in upfront fees – the choice is yours.

iiNet offers ever so slightly faster evening speeds – 46.7Mbps – but charges $74.99 per month (so $5 more). The upside however is that it’s contract-free. If you’re not willing to sign a contract with TPG, iiNet’s plan works out to be better value. You’d have to last 26 months with iiNet before the higher plan fee adds more to your total spend than TPG’s upfront fees.

If you’d prefer to spend less, Tangerine has one of the cheapest no-contract cheapest no-contract NBN 50 plans around right now and reports typical evening speeds of 42Mbps. You’ll pay $59.90 per month for your first six months, and then $69.90 per month thereafter. It is worth being aware that when your discount runs out, you’re paying just as much as you would on TPG. Of course, you can leave at any time since the plan is contract-free, so it’s a great option for commitment-phobes.

So there you have it folks, the best NBN plans of 2020. Happy internet surfing.

This story was written in partnership with WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.