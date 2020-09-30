PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Levi’s to show you a new way to wear your denim with customisable styles.

Who had Levi’s® teaming up with LEGO for “Most Unexpected Fashion Collaboration of 2020”? Anyone? No one?

Dropping October 1st, LEGO Group and Levi’s have joined forces to create a limited-edition collection that combines the best of both worlds. You get Levi’s classic denim looks combined with LEGO’s customisability as each product comes with a baseplate sewn to it, so you can build your own designs onto it. How cool is that?

The range includes LEGO-ified versions of iconic Levi’s pieces, like their Trucker Jacket and 501 ’93 Straight Jeans, along with a range of hoodies, sweatshirts, hats and accessories. Each piece from the collection also comes with a stack of LEGO DOTS, which you can use to make custom designs on your baseplates.

To be honest, we’re pretty stoked about this range. It looks pretty unique.

Like we said, this line is limited-edition and considering the brands involved, it’s definitely going to fly off the rack real quick. To make sure you don’t miss out on scoring one of these awesome pieces, we’ve teamed up with LEGO and Levi’s to give away ten massive prize packs. Each pack is valued over $600 and includes a $300 Levi’s voucher and full LEGO DOTS collection, valued at over $300.

To win, just fill out the form below and tell us your favourite LEGO memory in 25 words or less. It’s that easy, mates.

Everyone who enters will go into the draw to win one of ten LEGO X Levi’s prize packs. Just fill out the above form and you’ll be on your way to rockin’ some sweet new threads.

Best of luck to everyone who enters. Read the terms and conditions here.