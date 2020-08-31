Denim jackets are one of those things that never go out of style (and anyone who says otherwise is a liar). Sure they’ve evolved over the decades but we can’t seem to shake the warm embrace of a fine denim fit around our torsos.

I’m a firm believer that the right denim jacket can elevate any outfit and they’re versatile enough to work for just about any occasion. In fact, I can’t really think of a single occasion where a denim jacket wouldn’t be appropriate. If you don’t believe me, I invite you to take it up with Gigi Hadid and the 24th denim-themed birthday party she threw which is proof enough that said fabric reigns supreme.

Denim jackets have stood the test of time for one simple reason – they’re bloody awesome. They look good, they’re comfy and it’s finally socially acceptable to wear as much denim as one pleases. Britney and JT’s intense denim outfits are forever etched in our collective conscience and honestly I’m not mad about it. Whenever I’m concerned I might be rocking a little too much denim, I picture them in my mind and come to the logical conclusion that you really can’t ever wear (or own) too much denim.

Whether you’re into fur-lined collars or an edgy ripped look, you can bet there’s a denim jacket out there that’s calling your name. Here, we’ve rounded up 23 of our top picks for any and every denim jacket occasion.

The Iconic Denim Jackets

Sunday In The City Comin Home Denim Jacket ($109.99)

Levi’s Type 3 Sherpa Trucker ($199.95)

Topshop Acid Crop Denim Jacket ($89.95)

Tommy Jeans Cropped Trucker Jacket ($229.00)

Oslo Unisex Denim Jackets ($200.00)

Cotton On Curve Oversized Denim Jacket ($69.99)

Missguided Petite Oversized Denim Jacket ($74.99)

Wrangler Blondie Sherpa Trucker ($189.95)

Abrand Sherpa Jacket ($135.95)

Indigo Tonic Denise Denim Jacket ($99.99)

Camilla and Marc

Gisella Boxy Jacket ($330.00)

Harwood Jacket ($380.00)

Glue Store Denim Jackets

Thrills Sherpa Wanderer Denim Jacket in Postal Brown ($159.99)

Wrangler Class Denim Jacket in Starr Stone Black ($149.95)

1 Duke Denim Sherpa Jacket in Midnight ($127.46)

Abrand Sherpa Jacket in Blue ($169.95)

Nudie Jeans Jacket in Indigo Gaze Denim ($279.00)

Beginning Boutique

Zahzi Cropped Stud Denim Jackets in Blue ($89.99)

Avatar Denim Teddy in Cream ($79.99)

General Pants

Rolla’s Denim Sherpa Jacket Stone in Black ($199.95)

Pixie Denim Borg Jacket in Hollywood Blue ($149.95)

Oh G Denim Jacket Acid Trip Trash Blue ($239.95)

Insight Bambi Cropped Denim Jacket in Black ($99.95)

Oh G Denim Jacket Sandstorm ($170.00)

Boohoo

Oversized Tie Dye Denim Jacket ($37.50)

Extreme Rip Cropped Denim Jacket ($35.00)

Lined Denim Jackets ($50.00)

