Denim jackets are one of those things that never go out of style (and anyone who says otherwise is a liar). Sure they’ve evolved over the decades but we can’t seem to shake the warm embrace of a fine denim fit around our torsos. 

I’m a firm believer that the right denim jacket can elevate any outfit and they’re versatile enough to work for just about any occasion. In fact, I can’t really think of a single occasion where a denim jacket wouldn’t be appropriate. If you don’t believe me, I invite you to take it up with Gigi Hadid and the 24th denim-themed birthday party she threw which is proof enough that said fabric reigns supreme.  

Denim jackets have stood the test of time for one simple reason – they’re bloody awesome. They look good, they’re comfy and it’s finally socially acceptable to wear as much denim as one pleases. Britney and JT’s intense denim outfits are forever etched in our collective conscience and honestly I’m not mad about it. Whenever I’m concerned I might be rocking a little too much denim, I picture them in my mind and come to the logical conclusion that you really can’t ever wear (or own) too much denim.

Whether you’re into fur-lined collars or an edgy ripped look, you can bet there’s a denim jacket out there that’s calling your name. Here, we’ve rounded up 23 of our top picks for any and every denim jacket occasion.

The Iconic Denim Jackets

Image: The Iconic

Sunday In The City Comin Home Denim Jacket ($109.99) 

Image: The Iconic

Levi’s Type 3 Sherpa Trucker ($199.95) 

Image: The Iconic

Topshop Acid Crop Denim Jacket ($89.95)

Image: The Iconic

Tommy Jeans Cropped Trucker Jacket ($229.00) 

Image: The Iconic

Oslo Unisex Denim Jackets ($200.00) 

Image: The Iconic

Cotton On Curve Oversized Denim Jacket ($69.99) 

Image: The Iconic

Missguided Petite Oversized Denim Jacket ($74.99) 

Image: The Iconic

Wrangler Blondie Sherpa Trucker ($189.95) 

Image: The Iconic

Abrand Sherpa Jacket ($135.95) 

Image: The Iconic

Indigo Tonic Denise Denim Jacket ($99.99) 

Camilla and Marc

Image: Camilla and Marc

Gisella Boxy Jacket ($330.00)

Image: Camilla and Marc

Harwood Jacket ($380.00) 

Glue Store Denim Jackets

Image: Glue Store

Thrills Sherpa Wanderer Denim Jacket in Postal Brown ($159.99) 

Image: Glue Store

 Wrangler Class Denim Jacket in Starr Stone Black ($149.95) 

Image: Glue Store

1 Duke Denim Sherpa Jacket in Midnight ($127.46) 

Image: Glue Store

Abrand Sherpa Jacket in Blue ($169.95) 

Image: Glue Store

 Nudie Jeans Jacket in Indigo Gaze Denim ($279.00) 

Beginning Boutique

Image: Beginning Boutique

Zahzi Cropped Stud Denim Jackets in Blue ($89.99) 

Image: Beginning Boutique

Avatar Denim Teddy in Cream ($79.99) 

General Pants

Image: General Pants

Rolla’s Denim Sherpa Jacket Stone in Black ($199.95) 

Image: General Pants

 Pixie Denim Borg Jacket in Hollywood Blue ($149.95) 

Image: General Pants

 Oh G Denim Jacket Acid Trip Trash Blue ($239.95) 

Image: General Pants

Insight Bambi Cropped Denim Jacket in Black ($99.95) 

Image: General Pants

Oh G Denim Jacket Sandstorm ($170.00) 

Boohoo

Image: Boohoo

Oversized Tie Dye Denim Jacket ($37.50)

Image: Boohoo

Extreme Rip Cropped Denim Jacket ($35.00) 

Image: Boohoo

Lined Denim Jackets ($50.00) 

PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.

Image: Instagram @levis_anz